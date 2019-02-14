An Early Look at 2020 House Elections

By John Isaacs

After a 40-seat Democratic gain in the 2018 House election, Republicans are hoping to regain control of the House while Democrats will be trying to consolidate their gains.

House contests tend to take many months to develop. An early tipoff of which races are most likely to be key are the lists of House Members that the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committees target. These lists will be modified as the campaign season progresses.

Below are top House seat targets at this point in the election season. This post will be updated periodically.

Top National Republican Congressional Committee Targets for 2020

Roll Call – February 2019: Republicans will be targeting 55 House Democrats in 2020, the majority of whom are new members, the National Republican Congressional Committee announced Thursday.

The target list includes all 31 Democrats in districts President Donald Trump carried in 2016. The list also includes 20 districts that Hillary Clinton won in 2016 that were previously represented by Republicans.

Below is the list of 55 GOP targets:

AZ-01 – Tom O’Halleran

AZ-02 – Ann Kirkpatrick

CA-10 – Josh Harder

CA-21 – TJ Cox

CA-25 – Katie Hill

CA-39 – Gil Cisneros

CA-45 – Katie Porter

CA-48 – Harley Rouda

CA-49 – Mike Levin

CO-06 – Jason Crow

FL-07 – Stephanie Murphy

FL-13 – Charlie Crist

FL-26 – Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

FL-27 – Donna E. Shalala

GA-06 – Lucy McBath

IA-01 – Abby Finkenauer

IA-02 – Dave Loebsack

IA-03 – Cindy Axne

IL-06 – Sean Casten

IL-14 – Lauren Underwood

IL-17 – Cheri Bustos

KS-03 – Sharice Davids

ME-02 – Jared Golden

MI-08 – Elissa Slotkin

MI-11 – Haley Stevens

MN-02 – Angie Craig

MN-03 – Dean Phillips

MN-07 — Colin Peterson

NH-01 – Chris Pappas

NJ-02 – Jeff Van Drew

NJ-03 – Andy Kim

NJ-05 – Josh Gottheimer

NJ-07 – Tom Malinowski

NJ-11 – Mikie Sherrill

NV-03 – Susie Lee

NV-04 – Steven Horsford

NY-11 – Max Rose

NY-18 – Sean Patrick Maloney

NY-19 – Antonio Delgado

NY-22 – Anthony Brindisi

NM-02 – Xochitl Torres Small

OK-05 – Kendra Horn

OR-04 – Peter DeFazio

PA-07 – Susan Wild

PA-08 – Matt Cartwright

PA-17 – Conor Lamb

SC-01 – Joe Cunningham

TX-07 – Lizzie Fletcher

TX-32 – Colin Allred

UT-04 – Ben McAdams

VA-02 – Elaine Luria

VA-07 – Abigail Spanberger

VA-10 – Jennifer Wexton

WA-08 – Kim Schrier

WI-03 – Ron Kind

Top Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Targets for 2020

CNN Politics – January 2019: House Democrats unveiled an initial 2020 battlefield map, targeting 33 Republican-held or open congressional seats with an emphasis on suburban districts — and Texas in particular.

Below is the full list of 33 targeted districts:

AZ-06 — Dave Schweikert

CA-22 — Devin Nunes

CA-50 — Duncan Hunter

CO-03 — Scott Tipton

FL-15 — Ross Spano

FL-18 — Brian Mast

GA-07 — Rob Woodall

IA-04 — Steve King

IL-13 — Rodney Davis

IN-05 — Susan Brooks

KY-06 — Andy Barr

MI-06 — Fred Upton

MN-01 — Jim Hagedorn

MO-02 — Ann Wagner

NC-02 — George Holding

NC-09 –- OPEN

NC-13 — Ted Budd

NE-02 — Don Bacon

NY-01 — Lee Zeldin

NY-02 — Peter King

NY-24 — John Katko

NY-27 — Chris Collins

OH-01 — Steve Chabot

PA-01 — Brian Fitzpatrick

PA-10 — Scott Perry

PA-16 — Mike Kelly

TX-10 — Mike McCaul

TX-21 — Chip Roy

TX-22 — Pete Olson

TX-23 — Will Hurd

TX-24 — Kenny Marchant

TX-31 — John Carter

WA-03 — Jaime Herrera Beutler

Top National Republican Congressional Committee Seats to Protect in 2020

Note: This post will be updated when this list is released.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee “Frontline” Program To Protect Most Vulnerable Democratic Seats in 2020

DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos announced the list in February 2019.

Below is the list of 44 Democrats for the 2020 cycle: