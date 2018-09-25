BREAKING: almost 90% to our goal

We are so happy to see that with just six weeks to go, we are 89.5% to our candidate fundraising goal of $1,000,000! Will you chip in $5, $20 or $100 to help us move the mercury a bit higher? Remember: when you donate through us, your donation is marked as being one from a supporter of smart, diplomacy-first non-proliferation and disarmament policy. Knowing what their supporters prioritize can help guide candidates’ decision-making once elected. Right now, we’re asking you to support Joseph Kopser (D-TX-21) and Scott Wallace (D-PA-01). Kopser, a veteran, former Pentagon staffer and businessman, supports a reduced reliance on nuclear weapons in American national security strategy. Wallace served as counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee and the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs before starting a foundation with his wife, a former diplomat. Both men are fierce advocates of nuclear arms control. They’re also in competitive races and need your help. Will you donate to their campaigns to help them reach more potential voters — and help us get closer to our goal? Thank you for all you do. Sincerely, James McKeon

Political Director

Council for a Livable World