California dreaming

Friend,

California has some of the most vulnerable congressional seats in the country, represented by hawks who support new nuclear weapons and oppose the Iran nuclear agreement. It now seems that as California goes, so goes the country.

Council for a Livable World has endorsed a slate of great California candidates for the House, all of whom could help form a new majority that would resiste the Trump Administration’s efforts to ignore non-proliferation and arms control treaties and initiatives. All have a legitimate prospect of winning in districts President Trump lost:

Gil Cisneros (D-CA-39) is running in a district split between Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties. President Trump lost the district by nine points. Toss-up.

Josh Harder (D-CA-10) is running against Rep. Jeff Denham, who rubberstamps President Trump’s national security policies, in a district President Trump lost by three points. Toss-up.

Mike Levin (D-CA-49) is taking on former Dana Point Mayor Diane Harkey (R) in northern San Diego County. President Trump lost the district by more than seven points. Lean Democratic.

Katie Porter (D-CA-45) is running against incumbent Rep. Mimi Walters (R) in a district centered around the sprawling UC Irvine campus in Orange County. President Trump lost the district in 2016 by five points. Toss-up.

Harley Rouda (D-CA-48) is running against Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R) in Orange County, including Huntington Beach. Rouda won one of the closest primaries in the country and President Trump lost the district by two points. Toss-up.

It looks like it could go five for five: all House pickups for supporters of nuclear arms control. You can help us get there.

Sincerely,

James McKeon

Political Director

Council for a Livable World