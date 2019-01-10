Council Co-hosts Reception for New Members of Congress

Last night, Council for a Livable World co-hosted a reception with three other progressive foreign policy groups for many like-minded new members of Congress, including many of the candidates our supporters tirelessly helped elect in the 2018 midterms.

It was an exciting event. Many of the 25 new members who attended — like CLW endorsees Andy Kim and Jason Crow, both national security professionals — spoke about the need for strong diplomacy-first policies. Others spoke of the need for us to maintain the momentum we’ve experienced the past two years, and to continue speaking out about the importance of a diplomacy-first approach.

The energy was contagious. All of us were invigorated by a new class of congressional voices who know that the only way to create and maintain a peaceful planet is by prioritizing diplomacy.

And we plan to do just as they said: to keep educating the public about the dangers of nuclear weapons and advocating for diplomacy-first policies. With your support, we know we can keep up the momentum.

Below, you can see a few photos from the event.