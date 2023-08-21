Council: Front and Center: August 20, 2023

DID ‘OPPENHEIMER’ SPARK SOMETHING INSIDE OF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW?

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster film Oppenheimer about the father of the atomic bomb continues to break box office records nearly a month after its release. And, this film is expected to remain in popular culture conversations for at least the next few months ahead of awards season and upon its streaming release.

We have already heard from people who did not realize they needed to pay close attention to nuclear weapons issues until they saw the film, and we are grateful for the opportunities this film, though imperfect, provides for organizations like ours to reach new audiences. That’s why we’ve launched a new page on the Council website connecting the film to our founder, Leo Szilard, and our present nuclear reality.

The warnings from Szilard, Oppenheimer and others about what might happen should countries engage in a nuclear arms race remain relevant, but diplomacy and public engagement have helped us avoid nuclear nightmares since the U.S. bombing of Nagasaki and can do so again. Please share this page with anyone you know whose interest in our issues might have been ignited or reignited after watching Oppenheimer.