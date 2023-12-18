Council: Front and Center: December 16, 2023

THE LAST U.S. CHEMICAL WEAPON: AN ARMS CONTROL VICTORY

This year, we — the Council, the United States, the world and supporters like you — got to celebrate a massive arms control victory: elimination of the last weapon in the U.S. chemical weapons stockpile. Look for an op-ed about this topic from Senior Fellow John Isaacs and Board member Joe Cirincione in the next few weeks.

While there are many differences between chemical and nuclear weapons, we can apply some lessons from the quest to eliminate chemical weapons to the quest to eliminate nuclear weapons, wrote Senior Policy Director John Erath in July after the last U.S. chemical weapon was destroyed.

“The lesson to be learned from chemical weapons elimination is that security is possible without reflexively trying to match potential adversaries… We have now successfully shut down the chemical arms race left over from the Cold War, and we should use the example to avoid a renewed nuclear arms race while preserving national security.”

The Council has been involved in the fight to eliminate chemical weapons from the very beginning. One of our founders, Matthew Meselson, was integral in convincing President Richard Nixon to stop chemical weapons production. Senior Fellow John Isaacs, who has worked for the Council for more than 40 years, was active in the fight to get the Senate to approve ratification of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Meselson and Isaacs were invited to a Biden administration celebration of the end of U.S. chemical weapons last week, a fitting end to a journey that spanned 10 presidential administrations.