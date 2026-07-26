Council: Front and Center: July 26, 2026

CIVIL NUCLEAR AGREEMENT WITH SAUDI ARABIA COULD POSE SERIOUS NON-PROLIFERATION CONCERNS

The Trump administration announced on July 22 that it finalized an agreement for civil nuclear cooperation with Saudi Arabia, a landmark announcement with significant non-proliferation concerns. Although the full text of the agreement has not yet been released to the public, reporting indicates that the arrangement will allow the Saudis to pursue a domestic uranium enrichment capability, which could lead to weapons capability.

Non-proliferation experts encourage any agreement to meet the “Gold Standard” for non-proliferation established by the agreement between the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which required the UAE to adopt an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Additional Protocol and to agree to forego enrichment and reprocessing.

Senior Policy Director John Erath told CNN that the deal could be “potentially a very big problem” and that standards are necessary to ensure Saudi Arabia is not “engaging in enrichment activities that would lead to nuclear weapons capability.”

Erath told ABC News (Australia) that Saudi Arabia has indicated it has been unwilling to sign an Additional Protocol, which is what ensures IAEA inspections to prevent weapons-grade materials proliferation.

“Without that, how do we meet the high standards of non-proliferation? That’s really going to be the question people will ask about this deal when the details become known and what will receive the most scrutiny… There are several reasons to make such a deal at this time. The basic one is economic; we’re talking about several billions of dollars here that would go toward U.S. business. But more than that, it’s that if you do a deal the right way, you actually reinforce non-proliferation standards by requiring that transparency; by requiring that availability to inspection, you’re setting the high standards for civilian nuclear power throughout the world. So if done right, this is a very good thing. If done wrong, it could lead to proliferation.”

After the agreement is finalized, it must be transmitted to Congress for review per the Atomic Energy Act of 1954. Congress is granted 90 days to review the agreement under the law and adopt a Joint Resolution of Disapproval to block it if deemed threatening to U.S. non-proliferation priorities. Civil nuclear cooperation with Saudi Arabia has sparked bipartisan non-proliferation concerns in the past, so it is possible Congress moves to block this agreement depending on the terms.

Under previous administrations, bipartisan legislation was introduced to require the approval of Congress before any nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia could come into force. That legislation was sponsored by Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and then-Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who is now Secretary of State.

Since announcing the agreement, Trump has now said that Saudi Arabia must join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel, which could be a red line for Saudi Arabia and ultimately sink the deal.