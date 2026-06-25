‘Let the War Powers Resolution Be the End of Any Conversation About Further War Funding’

(JUNE 25—WASHINGTON) On behalf of the Council for a Livable World, Executive Director and former Congressman John Tierney released the following statement on the Trump administration’s request for supplemental funding for the war in Iran:

“After Congress finally weighed in and rejected Trump’s war of choice, the Pentagon and Pete Hegseth are asking for tens of billions more in taxpayer dollars for the unconstitutional, unjustified and unnecessary war in Iran. This request supports even more wasteful spending on an illegal, ill-advised adventure. Our position remains: not one more dollar for this illegal war!” said Executive Director John Tierney.

“I applaud my former colleagues in Congress for finally taking action and adopting a War Powers Resolution. Let that be the end of any conversation about further war funding. Americans continue to suffer high housing, grocery and fuel costs. This request makes it apparent that this President and his administration are not focused on the needs of the American people and would rather spend money on ballrooms, pools and wars of choice. Congress should see right through the administration’s attempts to frame this funding as necessary for a war that should not have been fought in the first place and not even entertain this request.”

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