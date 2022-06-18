Council: Front and Center: June 18, 2022

WE’RE 60! WATCH AND LISTEN TO OUR FOUNDER

Manhattan Project nuclear physicist Leo Szilard met with a group of fellow scientists June 2, 1962, to form the Council for a Livable World after months of touting this idea on a speaking tour of college campuses nationwide. In his speech, “Are We On the Road to War?” he describes his thought process for creating the Council after being asked what non-scientists could do to push back against the arms race:

“The first thought that came to my mind was that in cooperation with others, I could try to set up an organization in Washington — a sort of lobby, if you will — which would bring to Washington, from time to time, scholars and scientists who see current events in their historical perspective. These men would speak with the sweet voice of reason, and our lobby could see to it that they be heard by people inside the administration, and also by the key people in Congress.

The next thing that occurred to me was that these distinguished scholars and scientists would be heard, but that they might not be listened to, if they were not able to deliver votes. Would they be listened to if they were able to deliver votes? The minority for which they speak might represent a few percent of the votes, and a few percent of the votes alone would not mean very much.

Still, the combination of a few percent of the votes and the sweet voice of reason might tum out to be an effective combination. And if the minority for which these men speak, were sufficiently dedicated to stand ready not only to deliver votes, but also to make very substantial campaign contributions, then this minority would be in a position to set up the most powerful lobby that ever hit Washington.”

Watch Szilard and fellow Manhattan Project scientists recreate the moments leading up to the dawn of the nuclear age in this 1946 Oscar-nominated short film, “Atomic Power.”

Listen to Szilard humorously and cleverly answer questions from Harvard students after delivering his "Are We On the Road to War?" speech there in 1961.

