Council: Front and Center: November 18, 2023

NEW FACT SHEETS: THE MORE YOU KNOW

Sino-Soviet Border Dispute: The latest in the Center’s fact sheets on nuclear crises and close calls, this fact sheet details the tit-for-tat exchanges along the Ussuri River in 1969 that almost led to nuclear use between China and the Soviet Union.

North Korean Missile Tests: North Korea has steadily ramped up its missile development over the years, conducting more than 244 tests of varying missile capabilities. This fact sheet details the evolution of missile pursuits over the course of the Kim dynasty.

Artificial Intelligence: This new fact sheet defines the leading applications of artificial intelligence and explains its possible implications for non-proliferation. For example, AI will likely facilitate access to peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology, including nuclear materials that could be diverted or abused for illicit purposes.

Biotechnology: Biotechnology holds many promises for the future, but also opens new pathways to dangerous capabilities. For example, biotech has the potential to improve vaccine resistance and the environmental sustainability of the commercial products, but will likely also give more actors the ability to explore pathogen research and the engineering of novel viruses.

Computing and Cyber Tools: Emerging cyber tools and computational capabilities will expand and connect the digital world in ways that will create new opportunities and new cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Explore the promise and proliferation concerns of quantum technologies, cloud computing and the Internet of Things.

Nanotechnology: A multidisciplinary field that looks at how to manipulate matter at the molecular and atomic level to produce new materials, devices and organic structures can pose proliferation concerns, including the potential miniaturization and increased sensitivity of sensor technologies that could improve monitoring and verification of nuclear stockpiles and testing.

Autonomous Weapons: With the recent demonstration of the emergence of autonomous weapons on the battlefield in both Ukraine and Israel as prime examples of their significance, these systems are attractive due to their cheap production costs and ability to save human lives, while their expendability and ease of use provide asymmetric advantages that incentivize their proliferation.

Space Weapons: A growing interest in the space domain has led to the emergence of new weapon systems that could pose threats to both space and terrestrial objects. For example, the combination of growing appetite among nations to bolster military presence in space combined with the commercialization of the space industry is leading to more actors, both public and private, entering the space race.

Hypersonic Weapons: Hypersonic weapons have come to capture the attention and imagination of defense and non-defense specialists alike, but their current intrigue and proliferation is being driven by a combination of reactionary policy decisions and a disconnect between strategic planning and technology acquisition.