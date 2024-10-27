Council: Front and Center: October 27, 2024

ARE WE DESTINED FOR A COLD WAR IN THE 21ST CENTURY? WATCH OUR ANNUAL CONFERENCE NOW

The Center hosted our annual conference, with the theme, “Are We Destined for a Cold War in the 21st Century?” September 24. In case you missed it, or in case you want to watch it again, you can watch the full video on YouTube.

Our lineup of esteemed speakers and panelists sought to answer one critical question: With rising nuclear tensions between the United States, Russia and China, and an increase in disruptive emerging technologies, are we headed toward another era of nuclear confrontation?

We believe all of the panels and speakers lead us to one clear answer: no. We are not destined to enter another era of nuclear confrontation, if we act now to prevent it. That power is in our hands.