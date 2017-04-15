Council: Front and Center April 15

What’s News:

Some in Afghanistan Question U.S. Choice to Use 22,000-Pound Bomb Against ISIS

The U.S. military dropped America’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State hideout, killing about three dozen militants in eastern Afghanistan. The controversial move has opened a discussion about the purpose of using such a powerful weapon on the battlefield. To learn more, click here.

China Warns of ‘Storm Clouds Gathering’ in U.S.-North Korea Standoff

President Trump has warned of unilateral action and deployed warships in waters near the Korean Peninsula, adding to rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. China has called for restraint amidst the escalatory saber-rattling from Washington and Pyongyang. To know more, click here.

What We Are Reading:

Thomas Countryman on U.S.-Russia Relations

The Center interviewed Thomas Countryman, a 35-year veteran of the United States Department of State, on the current state of U.S.-Russia relations. In the interview, Countryman provides an overview of the relationship, addresses the challenges that have stalled cooperation between the two countries, and recommends that two nations work together on nuclear security. To read the interview, click here.

Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons provides for the prevention of the spread of nuclear weapons, promotion of cooperation between states on peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and encourages nuclear disarmament. For a quick overview of the NPT, read the Center’s fact sheet here.

Center in the Press:

Center on the Radio:

Center on the Television:

Center Executive Director John Tierney spoke to BBC News about America’s potential response to a North Korean nuclear test on the anniversary of Kim II Sung, the founder of the hermit nation. Tierney recommended restraint and diplomacy instead of military intervention. To watch the video, click here.

John Tierney spoke to TRT World about the rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and what can be done to bring down the temperature. He recommended diplomacy and sanctions to address the North Korean threat. To watch the video, click here.

Center Policy Analyst James McKeon spoke to TVBS News about the U.S. military options in North Korea, and how the U.S. should approach the North Korean threat. McKeon’s segment begins at 1:53 minutes. To watch the video, click here.

Center Scientists Working Group Senior Science Fellow John Gilbert spoke to TRT World about the chemical attack that killed at least 80 and injured dozens in the rebel-held town of Khan Shaykhun in Syria’s Idlib province. To watch the video, click here.

