Council: Front and Center April 22

Nukes of Hazard Podcast:

Goldsboro and the Nuclear News

The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation has launched a brand new podcast – Nukes of Hazard. It’s a 15-minute bi-weekly roundup of the most important nuclear news and some lesser known stories on weapons of mass destruction history. To download the inaugural podcast, click here.

Press Release:

Vice President Pence Consistently Inconsistent on North Korea

A Washington Post piece reported that Vice President Pence was ruling out direct diplomacy with North Korea as an option to address Pyongyang’s growing ballistic missile and nuclear capabilities. The Center issued a press release in response reiterating that the strengthening of existing sanctions, coupled with direct diplomatic engagement, is the best option in North Korea. To read the press release, click here.

What We Are Reading:

Political Outlook For 2018

After two special elections for the House of Representatives, there is reason to be optimistic about the 2018 elections. So far in the 2018 cycle, the Council has raised significant funds on behalf of John Ossoff, candidate for Georgia’s 6th District, and has endorsed Senator Jon Tester (MT) for re-election. To learn more, click here.

The Prospects of Yet Another Government Shutdown

There is a very real risk of yet another government shutdown on April 28. Congress can pass a Continuing Resolution or produce a bipartisan bill or shutdown. For a comprehensive analysis, click here.

Council and Center in the Press:

Council Vice Chair Jules Zacher mentioned in Vice News about a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking to make the “Red Domino” report public. To read the article, click here.

Center Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell quoted in The Hill on the rising tensions in North Korea. To read the article, click here.

Alexandra Bell quoted in POLITICO on North Korea’s latest failed missile test. To read the article, click here.

Center on the Radio:

Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell joined the host of NPR’s Marketplace podcast Kai Ryssdal to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weekend. To listen to the episode, click here.

Center on the Television:

Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell was interviewed by China Global Television Network’s Liu Xin on ‘The Point’ about the rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. To watch the interview, click here.

Executive Director John Tierney was interviewed on La Verdad Nos Hace Libre (LVNHL), a Bolivian television show, on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. To watch the interview (in Spanish), click here.



Senior Science Fellow John Gilbert was one of the two experts interviewed on La Verdad Nos Hace Libre (LVNHL), a Bolivian television show on the current use and spread of chemical and biological weapons. To watch the interview (in Spanish), click here.

Upcoming Event:

MIT Conference: Reducing the Threat of Nuclear War

On May 6, Council for a Livable World Executive Director John Tierney and Board Member Prof. Aron Bernstein will participate in a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) conference, “Reducing the Threat of Nuclear War.” For more details on the event, click here.

