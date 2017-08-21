Council: Front and Center August 19

NEW COUNCIL ENDORSEMENT:

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

The Council has endorsed Senator Warren for her 2018 race! Senator Warren is a true progressive national security champion. She strongly supports the Iran nuclear agreement, reduced nuclear weapons spending, and the need for diplomacy with North Korea. Her re-election is absolutely vital for continuing to push back against hawkish attempts to hijack U.S. nuclear policy and destroy longstanding arms control agreements that make us safer. To make a contribution to Senator Warren’s re-election campaign,click here.

WHAT WE ARE READING:

There Is No Trump Administration

Center Board Member Col. Richard Klass penned an op-ed in The Hill explaining that the lack of key personnel, a rigorous interagency review process, and a coherent strategy is proof that the Trump Administration is not equipped to address the North Korean crisis. To read his op-ed, click here.

THAAD: A Band-Aid for Potential Bullet Wounds

Center Intern Kevin Kramer wrote a Nukes of Hazard blog post explaining the limitation of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)’s ability to defend the U.S. and our allies against North Korean missiles. To read his blog post, click here.

COUNCIL AND CENTER QUIZ:

Last Week’s Winner and This Week’s Quiz

Council Quiz Winner: Carl Gandel was the first to rightly name Randy Bryce as the democratic challenger hoping to unseat Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) in 2018.

Center Quiz Winner: Blake Narendra was the first to rightly name Bill Clinton as the American President who signed the Agreed Framework between the United States with North Korea

This Week’s Council Quiz: Which constitutional amendment allows the Vice President to assume the powers of the Presidency if he and a majority of the Cabinet determine the President “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office?

This Week’s Center Quiz: What was the official name of missile defense system planned under President Ronald Reagan popular referred to as the Star Wars program?

The first person to send us the correct answer(s) will get a shout out in next week’s newsletter. Send your answer to hcorrea@clw.org.

CENTER IN THE PRESS:

Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle was quoted in BBC News on the Soviet Union’s Tsar Bomba. To read the article, click here.

Philip Coyle was quoted in LA Times on North Korea’s progress on intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM). To read the article, click here.

Board Member Col. Richard Klass was quoted in The Hill on U.S. military options with North Korea. To read the article, click here.

NUKES OF HAZARD PODCAST:

ICYMI: The Once and Future Framework

In case you missed last week’s Nukes of Hazard podcast on the Agreed Framework – an agreement that curbed North Korea’s nuclear ambitions for eight years – featuring North Korea experts Jon Wolfsthal, Joel Wit, and Ambassador Robert Gallucci, listen on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher or SoundCloud.

LIKE AND FOLLOW THE CENTER AND COUNCIL ON FACEBOOK AND ON TWITTER – CENTER AND COUNCIL.