Council: Front and Center August 26

Time is the Enemy in Halting North Korea Nuke Ambitions

Center Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle spoke with The Cipher Briefabout North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. Coyle explains the progress of North Korea’s missile development and why finding a new agreement to halt North Korea’s program is more important than ever. To read the interview, click here.

Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr: Look Beneath the Bellicose Rhetoric on North Korea

Center National Advisory Board Member Amb. Thomas Graham Jr. wrote an op-ed in the Richmond Times-Dispatch explaining why the rhetorical blows traded by President Trump and Kim Jong-Un don’t necessarily represent the situation on the Korean Peninsula. To read the op-ed, click here.

Should You Be Worried About North Korea?

In an op-ed for Al Jazeera, Center Board Member Jim Walsh answers questions you might have about the situation on the Korean Peninsula. To read the op-ed, click here.

Council and Center Quiz:

Last Week’s Winners and This Week’s Quiz

Council Quiz Winner: Sandi Allen was the first to rightly state that the 25th amendment allows the Vice President to assume the powers of the Presidency if he and a majority of the Cabinet determine the President “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office”.

Center Quiz Winner: Bruce Bourassa was the first to rightly state that the official name of missile defense system planned under President Ronald Reagan was called Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI).

This Week’s Council Quiz: Name the Trump campaign staffer planning to challenge Senator Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts’ 2018 Senate race.

This Week’s Center Quiz: Name the present-day country where the United States conducted 67 nuclear tests between 1946 and 1958.

The first person to send us the correct answer(s) will get a shout out in next week’s newsletter. Send your answer to jmckeon@clw.org.

What We Are Reading:

Fact Sheet: Pakistan’s Nuclear Forces

Pakistan was the 7th country to test a nuclear weapon, and now has the 6th largest nuclear arsenal in the world. To learn more about Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, click here.

Safeguards and the NPT: Where Our Current Problems Began

National Advisory Board Member Leonard Weiss penned an article in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on the flaws of the current nuclear safeguards regime. To read the article, click here.

Nukes of Hazard Podcast:

Congressman Ted Lieu on Nuclear First-Strike

We are working on a new podcast episode with very special guests. In the meantime, check out our episode with Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) on reforming presidential nuclear authority. Listen to it on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or SoundCloud.

