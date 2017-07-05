Council: Front and Center July 1

NUKES OF HAZARD PODCAST:

The Cloud of Nuclear Winter

In 1961, the Soviet Union tested the largest nuclear weapon in history. At about 3,800 times more powerful than the bombs used against Japan, the effects were unimaginable. This episode dives into this, and other harrowing stories of nuclear testing, and includes an interview with Dr. Michael Mills, a scientific expert on the catastrophic consequences of a nuclear war — known as nuclear winter. Listen on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher or SoundCloud.

WHAT’s NEWS:

The Back Door To A New Arms Race

In an op-ed in POLITICO, Amb. Thomas Graham Jr., a Center National Advisory Board Member, and Bernadette Stadler, the Center’s Herbert Scoville Jr. Peace Fellow explain why expanding missile defense could lead to a new arms race. To read the op-ed, click here.

COUNCIL AND CENTER QUIZ:

Last Week’s Winner and This Week’s Quiz

Council Quiz Winner: Amalie Callahan rightly answered last week’s Council quiz naming President Grover Cleveland as the only U.S. President to serve two non-consecutive presidential terms.

Center Quiz Winner: No one correctly answered last week’s Center quiz. North Korea has conducted 10 ballistic missile tests so far in 2017.

WHAT WE ARE READING:

Keeping Watch: Flawed Senate Bill to Expand National Missile Defense

Last month, a group of senators led by Dan Sullivan (R-AK) introduced the “Advancing American Missile Defense Act” (AAMDA); the bill calls for expanding Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD), mandating billion in spending on an unproven system with a troubled development history. To learn more, click here.

NDAA FY18 Watch – Problematic Provisions Regarding Nuclear Weapons and Strategic Stability

The Council has listed and analyzed several problematic provisions currently included in the FY18 National Defense Authorization Act relating to nuclear weapons and strategic arms control treaties. To know more, click here.

Congress Tackles Annual Pentagon Bills

The Council has been diligently communicating its positions to Congress on various topics including the cost of the B-21 long-range strategic bomber, objecting to a major buy of F-35 aircraft, and much more. For more details, click here.

PANEL DISCUSSION:

Chemical Weapons Convention Negotiation And Ratification

On June 20, Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation board chair, Edward Levine was part of a panel discussion on Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) Negotiation & Ratification, part of a day-long State Department forum on “The CWC 1997-2017: Progress, Challenges, and Reinforcing the Global Norm against Chemical Weapons.” Levine discussed the lessons to be learned from the Senate’s consideration of the Chemical Weapons Convention 20 years ago.

