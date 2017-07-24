Council: Front and Center July 22

WHAT’S NEWS:

Congress Must Preserve the INF Treaty with Russia

Amb. Thomas Graham Jr., a Center National Advisory Board Member, penned an op-ed in The National Interest explaining how a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) could put the INF Treaty – and thus U.S. national security – at risk. To read his op-ed, click here.

Don’t Enshrine A Russian Advantage In Surveillance Flights Over the US

In an op-ed in Defense One, Amb. Thomas Graham Jr. analyzes an NDAA provision that would prevent the Pentagon from improving its aerial photography techniques and give Russia a considerable advantage under the Open Skies Treaty. To read the op-ed, click here.

PA.’s Lawmakers Need to Protect Reagan’s Nuclear Legacy

Council Policy Analyst James McKeon wrote an op-ed for PennLive detailing why provisions in the NDAA that threaten the INF Treaty and New START would reverse progress on arms control and damage Reagan’s nuclear legacy. To read the op-ed, click here.

Iran Nuclear Deal Still Under Threat — US Must Keep Its End of the Bargain

After the Trump Administration only reluctantly certified Iran’s compliance with the Iran Deal, Center Scoville Fellow Bernadette Stadler wrote an op-ed in The Hill explaining why walking away from the deal would harm U.S. national security. To read the op-ed, click here.

WHAT WE ARE READING:

Ask an Expert: The Iran Deal Two Years Later

The Center asked two of the Iran Deal’s lead negotiators to reflect on the agreement two years after its signing. To read the interview, click here.

House Completes Consideration of Inflated Annual Defense Bill

The House National Defense Authorization Act contains a number of deeply concerning provisions, including ones that would enlarge Ground-based Midcourse Defense and restrict funding for the extension of New START. To read the Council’s full analysis of the bill, click here.

COUNCIL AND CENTER IN THE PRESS:

Center Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle was quoted in Foxtrot Alpha on why the United States should get rid of the land-based leg of the nuclear triad. To read the article, click here.

Executive Director John Tierney was quoted in German publication N-TV on why only diplomacy, not missile defense, can solve the North Korea problem. To read the article, (in German), click here.

Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell spoke about the state of global nuclear disarmament and how the recently-passed ban treaty will effect arms control on the radio show “Wake.” To listen to the interview, click here.

Center Board Member Jim Walsh was interviewed about North Korea’s latest missile test and its nuclear program on La Verdad Nos Hace Libre (LVBHL). To watch the interview, click here.

NUKES OF HAZARD PODCAST:

ICYMI: The Iran Deal Two-Year Anniversary

It’s been two years since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — commonly known as the Iran Deal — was signed. This episode features Amb. Wendy Sherman, the lead U.S. negotiator of the agreement, and Richard Nephew, the lead American sanctions expert during the negotiations. Amb. Sherman and Mr. Nephew discuss the merits of the agreement and the consequences of a U.S. withdrawal from it. Listen on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher or SoundCloud.

