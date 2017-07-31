Council: Front and Center July 29

NUKES OF HAZARD PODCAST:

Trinity: The First Nuclear Test

Contrary to popular belief, the first nuclear explosion in human history took place not in Japan, but in New Mexico. This episode dives into that test and explains why Congress is threatening progress made on nuclear arms control. Listen on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher or SoundCloud.

WHAT’S NEWS:

North Korea Fires Missile, Possibly ICBM, Into Sea Off East Coast

North Korea fired a missile on Friday in an unusual late-night test launch, and details announced by officials in Japan, South Korea and the United States suggested it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). For more, click here.

Trump Seeks Way to Declare Iran in Violation of Nuclear Deal

President Trump, frustrated that his national security aides have not given him any options on how the United States can leave the Iran nuclear deal, has instructed them to find a rationale for declaring that the country is violating the terms of the accord. For more, click here.

COUNCIL AND CENTER QUIZ:

Last Week’s Winner and This Week’s Quiz

Council Quiz Winner: MaryAnn was the first to correctly name Mohammed Mossadegh as the Iranian Prime Minister that the U.S. helped oust in 1953.

Center Quiz Winner: George H. Craddock was the first to correctly name Franklin D. Roosevelt as the first American President to authorize a nuclear program.

Council Quiz: When was the Korean Armistice Agreement signed?

Center Quiz: What was the code name for the program to build the first atomic bomb?

WHAT WE ARE READING:

Fiscal Year 2018 House Defense Appropriations Bill

The Center has created a summary of significant figures in the Fiscal Year 2018 House Defense Appropriations Bill detailing the base discretionary funding and the Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) budget. To read the summary, click here.

COUNCIL ENDORSEMENTS:

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI)

Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, endorsed by Council for a Livable World in her first campaign for Senate, is running for re-election in 2018. To make a contribution to her re-election campaign,click here.

Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)

Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, also endorsed by the Council in 2012, is running for re-election in 2018. To make a contribution to his re-election campaign, click here.

Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

Senator Martin Heinrich is running for re-election in 2018. To make a contribution to his re-election campaign, click here.

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)

Senator Jon Tester of Montana is running for re-election in 2018 in a very difficult state. To make a contribution to his re-election campaign, click here.

