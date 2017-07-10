Council: Front and Center July 8

WHAT’s NEWS:

Congress Risks Reagan’s Legacy on Nuclear Arms

Council Policy Director Alexandra Bell penned an op-ed highlighting certain provisions in the FY18 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that may undermine decades of American progress on nuclear arms control that have kept a lid on Russian nuclear activities. To read the op-ed in The News and Observer, click here.

North Korea’s ICBM Test: What Does It Mean?

On the Fourth of July, North Korea successfully tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Why was this test significant, and how will it influence U.S. policy? John Walsh, an intern at the Center answers these pressing questions in a blog post. To read it, click here.

Last Week’s Quiz: Jeanne Guillemin was the first to correctly answer last week’s Council quiz stating that Congress has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 55 years in a row until now. This year’s NDAA has not been passed yet. She was also the first to answer last week’s Center quiz, stating the U.S. ratified the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in April, 1997.

This Week’s Council Quiz: How many countries are participating in negotiations on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons?

This Week’s Center Quiz: What is the minimum range of an intercontinental ballistic missile?

Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell was quoted in WJLA.com on North Korea’s ICBM test. To read the article, click here.

Alexandra Bell was quoted in Foxtrot Alpha on U.S. options in North Korea. To read the article, click here.

Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle was quoted in POLITICO on U.S. missile defense. To read the article, click here.

Philip Coyle was quoted in LA Times on the ground-based midcourse defense (GMD) test conducted in May, 2017. To read the article, click here.

Philip Coyle was quoted in The Hill on North Korea’s ICBM test and U.S. missile defense. To read the article, click here.

Philip Coyle was quoted in KTUU in Alaska on U.S. missile defense. To read the article, click here.

Philip Coyle was quoted in The Financial Times on U.S. missile defense. To read the article, click here.

Summary of House Armed Services Committee Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Bill

We have created a summary of the key provisions on nuclear weapons, missile defense, security, and other major issues in the House Armed Services Committee FY 2018 National Defense Authorization Bill. To read the summary, click here.

Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

Senator Martin Heinrich, who the Council for a Livable World endorsed in 2012, is running for re-election in 2018. To make a contribution to his re-election campaign, click here.

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)

The Council has endorsed Senator Jon Tester of Montana for re-election. To make a contribution to his re-election campaign, click here.

