Council: Front and Center May 13

Nukes of Hazard Podcast:

Syria’s Chemical Weapons

This week, we have a special edition of the Nukes of Hazard podcast on Syria’s chemical weapons program featuring Mallory Stewart, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance (AVC) at the U.S. Department of State. Listen to the podcast on Center’s website, SoundCloud, iTunes or Google Play.

Nuclear News:

Diplomacy with North Korea Can Work

Center Scoville Fellow Bernadette Stadler explains why diplomacy with North Korea has worked in the past and can again. To read her op-ed in Defense One, click here.

Council and Center Quiz:

Participate in Our Quiz

Council: The U.S. House of Representatives successfully impeached two presidents. Name those presidents.



Center: When and where was the last nuclear weapon test in the United States?



What We Are Reading:

Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty

The Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union limited the number of ground-based anti-ballistic missile systems and sites that each side could have. To know more, click here.

The Threshold Test Ban Treaty (TTBT)

The Treaty on the Limitation of Underground Nuclear Weapon Tests, commonly known as the Threshold Test Ban Treaty (TTBT) prohibits underground nuclear weapons tests greater than 150 kilotons. To know more about the treaty and why it matters, click here.

Mallory Stewart Breaks Down Syria’s Chemical Weapons Program

In an interview with the Center, Stewart explained Syria’s chemical weapons program, and the steps the U.S. government has taken to deter future chemical weapons attacks by the Assad regime. To read the interview, click here.

Council and Center in the Press:

Center senior science fellow Philip Coyle was interviewed by CBS Sacramento about North Korea’s nuclear weapons threat. To read the article, click here.

Executive Director John Tierney was mentioned in a MIT News article. To read the article, click here.

Council Endorsed Candidates:

Senator Jon Tester

The Council for a Livable World is proud to endorse Senator Jon Tester (D) of Montana for re-election. For years, Senator Tester has supported critical progressive national security priorities, and now it’s time to help him win re-election. To make a contribution to his re-election campaign, click here.

Jon Ossoff for House (D-GA)

Jon Ossoff has a progressive national security vision. He supports nuclear weapons reductions, sensible Pentagon spending and understands the importance of diplomacy. To make a contribution to his election campaign, click here.

