Council: Front and Center May 20

Nukes of Hazard Podcast:

Congressman Ted Lieu on Nuclear First-Strike

One single person has the sole authority to launch U.S. nuclear weapons: The President of the United States. We spoke with Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) about his bill that would limit presidential nuclear authority. Our analysts also discuss the latest North Korean ballistic missile test that could have struck U.S. territory. Listen to the podcast on Center’s website, SoundCloud, iTunes or Google Play.

Nuclear News:

Diplomacy the Best Defense Against North Korean Missiles

Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell penned an op-ed in The Cipher Brief explaining the limitations of Ground-Based Missile Defense (GMD), and why diplomacy, not GMD, is the best defense against North Korean missiles. To read her op-ed click here.

Council and Center Quiz:

Last Week’s Winners and This Week’s Quiz

Council Quiz Winner: Ken Stevens was the first to correctly answer last week’s Council question by identifying Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the two presidents who were successfully impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives.

This Week’s Council Quiz: Name the Senator and Congressman who introduced the bill – Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act of 2017 S. 200 and H.R. 669.



Center Quiz Winner: Alice J. Stevenson was the first to correctly answer last week’s Center question by stating that the last nuclear weapon test conducted in the U.S. was on September 23, 1992 in Nevada.



This Week’s Center Quiz: Which treaty did the George W. Bush Administration withdraw the U.S. from in order to develop and deploy the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system?



The first person to send us the correct answer(s) will get a shout out in next week’s newsletter. To participate in either or both quizzes, send your answer to hcorrea@clw.org.

What We Are Reading:

U.S. Nuclear Weapons Total Inventory

As of January 2017, the United States has a total of approximately 6,800 nuclear weapons. For more details on the total U.S. nuclear weapons inventory, click here.

Center in the Press:

Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell was quoted in The World Weekly on the conditions that might lead the U.S. and North Korea to resume negotiations. To read the article, click here.

Policy Analyst James McKeon was interviewed by VOA News on North Korea’s latest missile test. To watch the interview (in Spanish), click here.

Executive Director John Tierney was interviewed by WVTM on North Korea’s missile test. To watch the interview, click here.

Council Endorsed Candidates:

Senator Jon Tester

The Council for a Livable World is proud to endorse Senator Jon Tester (D) of Montana for re-election. For years, Senator Tester has supported critical progressive national security priorities, and now it’s time to help him win re-election. To make a contribution to his re-election campaign, click here.

Jon Ossoff for House (D-GA)

Jon Ossoff has a progressive national security vision. He supports nuclear weapons reductions, sensible Pentagon spending and understands the importance of diplomacy. To make a contribution to his election campaign, click here.

