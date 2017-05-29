Council: Front and Center May 27

WHAT’S NEWS:

New Trump Budget Bolsters Nukes, Cuts Non-Proliferation Programs

President Trump’s budget increases the Pentagon’s budget without accountability, recklessly boosting funds for nuclear weapons while slashing money for non-proliferation programs that work to keep dangerous nuclear materials out of the hands of terrorists. To read the Center’s full press release, click here.

COUNCIL AND CENTER QUIZ:

Last Week’s Winners and This Week’s Quiz

Council Quiz Winner: Jessie Bauer was the first to correctly answer last week’s Council question identifying Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Ted Lieu as the Members of Congress who introduced the bill – Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act of 2017 S. 200 and H.R. 669.

This Week’s Council Quiz: Which President declared in a State of the Union address, “A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

Center Quiz Winner: Frank Munley was the first to correctly answer last week’s Center question stating that the George W. Bush Administration withdrew the U.S. from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty to develop and deploy the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system.

This Week’s Center Quiz: What is the name of the largest bomb in the U.S. nuclear arsenal?

The first person to send us the correct answer(s) will get a shout out in next week’s newsletter. To participate in either or both quizzes, send your answer to hcorrea@clw.org.

WHAT WE ARE READING:

FY 2018 Defense Budget Briefing Book

The Center has released its defense budget briefing book analyzing national security spending within the President’s FY18 proposed budget. It contains analysis of topline figures, along with important programs and provisions related to the Pentagon’s, NNSA’s and State Department’s budgets. To download a PDF version of the briefing book, click here.

CENTER IN THE PRESS:

Executive Director John Tierney was quoted in US News and World Report about the proposed U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia. To read the article, click here.

Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle was quoted in the Associated Press on the planned ground-based missile defense (GMD) test. To read the article, click here.

Philip Coyle in the Washington Post on ground-based missile defense (GMD). To read the article, click here.

Philip Coyle in Foxtrot Alpha on how to dismantle a nuclear weapon. To read the article, click here.

Senior Diplomatic Fellow Amb. Peter Galbraith was interviewed by BBC News on President Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia and his approach to diplomacy. To watch the interview, click here.

COUNCIL ENDORSED CANDIDATES:

Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

Senator Martin Heinrich, who the Council for a Livable World endorsed in 2012, is running for re-election in 2018. In the Senate, Heinrich has maintained a progressive record, supporting the New START agreement, the Iran nuclear deal, ratification of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, and a robust non-proliferation programs budget. To make a contribution to his re-election campaign, click here.

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)

The Council has endorsed Senator Jon Tester of Montana for re-election. For years, Senator Tester has supported critical progressive national security priorities, and now it’s time to help him win re-election. To make a contribution to his re-election campaign, click here.

Jon Ossoff for House (D-GA)

Jon Ossoff has a progressive national security vision. He supports nuclear weapons reductions, sensible Pentagon spending and understands the importance of diplomacy. To make a contribution to his election campaign, click here.

ICYMI: NUKES OF HAZARD PODCAST

ICYMI: Congressman Lieu on Nuclear First-Strike

One single person has the sole authority to launch U.S. nuclear weapons: The President of the United States. We spoke with Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) about his bill that would limit presidential nuclear authority. Our analysts also discuss the North Korean ballistic missile test that could have struck U.S. territory. Listen to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, SoundCloud or the Center website.

