Council: Front and Center May 6

Nukes of Hazard Podcast:

MacArthur’s Almost Nuclear War

During the Korean War, General Douglas MacArthur requested permission to use more than 30 nuclear weapons. This Nukes of Hazard episode dives into the story and takes you inside modern day North Korea with Center board member and MIT expert Dr. Jim Walsh. The podcast is available on the Center’s website and on SoundCloud.

Nuclear News:

Nuclear Threats Trouble Trump Administration’s First 100 Days

Executive Director John Tierney analyzed the Trump Administration’s nuclear weapons policy in the first 100 days in office. In the piece, he covers President Trump’s efforts to mitigate nuclear threats from Iran, Russia, and North Korea. To read the op-ed in the Huffington Post, click here.

US Sen. Ed Markey Looks to Limit President Donald Trump’s Ability to Launch Nuclear Strike

On Wednesday, a coalition of arms control groups (the Council included) presented a petition to Congress signed by 500,000 Americans in support of Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ted Lieu’s legislation on restricting first use of nuclear weapons. To know more, click here.

Center Website:

The Center Website Has Been Updated

Earlier this year we asked for your feedback on the Center’s website. We want to thank those of you who participated in our survey and provided your valuable feedback. Take a look at our updated website. Your feedback is welcome and appreciated. To access the Center’s website, click here.

What We Are Reading:

FY 2017 Omnibus Appropriations Bill

The Center analyzed the Fiscal Year 2017 Omnibus Appropriations Bill that was passed by both the House and Senate earlier this week. To read our analysis, click here.

The Limited Test Ban Treaty (LTBT)

The Limited Test Ban Treaty (LTBT) (also known as the Partial Test Ban Treaty) is a multilateral treaty banning explosive nuclear testing or “other nuclear explosions” in the atmosphere, outer space, and underwater. To know more about the treaty, click here.

Center in the Press:

Center Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle was quoted in Live Science about U.S. missile defense systems. To read the article, click here.

Center Senior Science Fellow John Gilbert was interviewed on the Ryan Jespersen Radio Show to discuss North Korea and Chernobyl. To listen to the interview, click here.

Center Policy Analyst Greg Terryn was interviewed on TRT World on North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. To watch the interview, click here.

