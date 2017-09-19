Council: Front and Center September 16

Council: Front and Center

Cooperative Threat Reduction or: How I Stopped Worrying and Got Rid of the Bomb

When the Cold War ended, four separate countries suddenly inherited the former Soviet nuclear arsenal. Destroying and removing those weapons was a herculean effort, and it couldn’t have been done without the bipartisan leadership of two U.S. Senators. We tell the story with Senators Nunn and Lugar, as well as former Assistant Secretary of Defense Andrew Weber.

North Korea is not the Soviet Union and Trump is Not Kennedy

The current situation on the Korean peninsula is often likened to the Cuban Missile Crisis. But there are also important differences between the two, argues Center Board Member Col. Richard Klass (Ret.) in an op-ed in Al Jazeera. To read the op-ed, click here.

Save the INF Treaty — but not by repeating history

Center National Advisory Board Member Amb. Thomas Graham Jr. and Scoville Fellow Bernadette Stadler wrote an op-ed in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists examining the limits of simply repeating history and responding to the Russian violation of the INF Treaty with our own. To read the op-ed, click here.

Geoff Diehl is the former Trump campaign staffer challenging Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts' 2018 Senate race.

This Week’s Council Quiz: Name the process invoked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to limit debate on the National Defense Authorization Act.

The Marshall Islands as the present-day country where the United States conducted 67 nuclear tests between 1946 and 1958.

The United States conducted nuclear tests before voluntarily implementing a moratorium on testing in 1992.

The Internationalists: How a Radical Plan to Outlaw War Remade the World

On a hot summer afternoon in 1928, the leaders of the world assembled in Paris to outlaw war. Within the year, the treaty signed that day, known as the Peace Pact, had been ratified by nearly every state in the world. War, for the first time in history, had become illegal the world over. Check out the book by Scott Shapiro and Oona Hathaway by clicking here.

