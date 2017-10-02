Council: Front and Center September 29

Council: Front and Center

An update on arms control, national security, and politics from Council for a Livable World. The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation is the Council’s affiliated 501(C)(3) research organization.

Nukes of Hazard Podcast

Cooperative Threat Reduction or: How I Stopped Worrying and Got Rid of the Bomb

When the Cold War ended, four separate countries suddenly inherited the former Soviet nuclear arsenal. Destroying and removing those weapons was a herculean effort, and it couldn’t have been done without the bipartisan leadership of two U.S. Senators. We tell the story with Senators Nunn and Lugar, as well as former Assistant Secretary of Defense Andrew Weber.

Center in the Press

Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle was quoted in The New York Times on the prospect and consequences of a North Korean atmospheric nuclear test. Read more

Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle was interviewed by Background Briefing on his assessment of the nuclear threat from North Korea. Listen to the segment

Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle was quoted in IEEE Spectrum on the immense practical challenges of developing laser-equipped missile defenses. Read more

Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle was quoted in Defense One on the poor test record of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense program. Read more

Szilard Advisory Board Member Jon Wolfsthal was quoted in WIRED discussing the need for principled diplomacy with North Korea, not threats against the regime. Read more

Center Board Member Colonel Richard Klass was quoted in The Hill on the effect of sanctions against North Korea. Read more

Policy Analyst James McKeon was quoted in CTV News on North Korea’s sixth nuclear test. Read more

Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell was quoted in Vanity Fair on the proliferation risks of certain nuclear energy programs. Read more

Policy Analyst James McKeon was quoted in The Military Times explaining how nonstrategic nuclear weapons are not covered under existing arms control treaties. Read more

Special Event

The Council is sponsoring a conference, “Presidential first Use of Nuclear Weapons: Is It legal? Is It constitutional? Is It just?” to be held in Boston on November 4, 2017. Learn more and register

INF Treaty Debate

Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell and Center Szilard Advisory Board member Tom Countryman defended the INF Treaty in a debate hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Project on Nuclear Issues and Ploughshares Fund. Watch the video

Council Endorsed Candidates

