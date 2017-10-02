Council: Front and Center September 29

|
Nukes of Hazard Podcast
Cooperative Threat Reduction or: How I Stopped Worrying and Got Rid of the Bomb
When the Cold War ended, four separate countries suddenly inherited the former Soviet nuclear arsenal. Destroying and removing those weapons was a herculean effort, and it couldn’t have been done without the bipartisan leadership of two U.S. Senators. We tell the story with Senators Nunn and Lugar, as well as former Assistant Secretary of Defense Andrew Weber.
Center in the Press
Special Event
The Council is sponsoring a conference, “Presidential first Use of Nuclear Weapons: Is It legal? Is It constitutional? Is It just?” to be held in Boston on November 4, 2017. Learn more and register
INF Treaty Debate
Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell and Center Szilard Advisory Board member Tom Countryman defended the INF Treaty in a debate hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Project on Nuclear Issues and Ploughshares Fund. Watch the video
Council Endorsed Candidates
Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM)
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)
