Council joins letter urging Congress to repeal 2002 AUMF

The Council joined more than 30 other organizations in urging Congress to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force in Iraq.

The full text of the letter is below:

January 27, 2020

Dear Members of Congress,

It is now more clear than ever that, until it is repealed, the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force against Iraq can and will be abused to justify unforeseen and unauthorized military action. We thus write to request your support for repealing the 2002 Iraq AUMF.

Congress passed the 2002 Iraq AUMF to authorize force against Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi regime, a mission that officially ended on December 11, 2011. The 2002 Iraq AUMF does not authorize current U.S. operations in Iraq.

Repealing the Iraq war authorization would be an important step in reasserting Congress’ constitutional duty to determine whether, where, and when the United States chooses to go to war. It would remove an outdated use of force authorization that is not required for any ongoing operations, while protecting against its abuse by this or any future president to justify unforeseen and unauthorized new wars.

Indeed, we have seen the Iraq war authorization continue to be repurposed by successive presidents for unrelated military activities. Leaving it in place would ensure that it remains susceptible to misuse by this or a future president, paving the way for the Executive Branch to draw the United States into further wars that were not even contemplated, let alone authorized by Congress 18 years ago. This authorization must be repealed, and not replaced.

We strongly urge you to vote in favor to repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF.

Sincerely,

Action Corps

Alliance of Baptists

American Civil Liberties Union

American Friends Service Committee

Bring Our Troops Home

Center on Conscience & War

Center for Constitutional Rights

CODEPINK

Common Defense

Concerned Veterans for America

Conference of Major Superiors of Men

Council for a Livable World

Council on American-Islamic Relations

Defending Rights & Dissent

Defense Priorities Initiative

Demand Progress

Disciples Center for Public Witness

Friends Committee on National Legislation

Global Ministries of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and the United Church of Christ

Human Rights First

FreedomWorks

Indivisible

Institute for Policy Studies, National Priorities Project

J Street

Jewish Voice for Peace

Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns

National Council of Churches

National Iranian American Council Action

National Religious Campaign Against Torture

Open Society Policy Center

Pax Christi USA

Peace Action

Peace Corps Iran Association

Ploughshares Fund

Presbyterian Church (USA)

Project On Government Oversight

Public Citizen

R Street Institute

September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows

Union of Concerned Scientists

United Church of Christ, Justice and Witness Ministries

United Methodist Church – General Board of Church and Society

Unitarian Universalist Association

VoteVets

Win Without War

Women’s Action for New Directions