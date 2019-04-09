Council Joins Organizations Across Political Spectrum to Decry Increasing Pentagon Spending Caps

Council for a Livable World was proud to join 13 other organizations in urging Members of Congress to vote “no” on H.R. 2021.

The full text of the letter follows:

April 8, 2019

We are writing as a coalition of groups on the left and the right to urge Members of Congress to vote “no” on H.R.

2021, Investing for the People Act of 2019, when it comes to the floor for a vote this week. The bill would approve

a budget deal that provides for Pentagon spending of up to $733 billion in fiscal year 2020, an increase of $157

billion over the existing defense spending cap ($576 billion) for the year. The $733 billion Pentagon 1 budget topline

in H.R. 2021 includes up to $69 billion in the plagued “slush fund” account known as the Overseas Contingency

Operations (OCO) fund.

While lower than the President’s request for $750 billion, which has been reported as a “negotiating tactic” to

ensure the most Pentagon spending, this level of Pentagon increase remains unacceptable and unwise — even, to

borrow the President’s words, “crazy.” Armed Services Chair Adam Smith himself questioned the justification for

$733 billion as the “magic” number for the Pentagon topline when the idea was first floated last year, joining a line

of defense experts concerned about unsustainable, unaccountable, arbitrarily sky-high Pentagon budgeting. The

failed audit, the continued drumbeat of reports of Pentagon waste, inefficiencies and mismanagement, and poll

after poll after poll demonstrate that it is not in the interest of Americans for Congress to infuse massive amounts

of new money into the Pentagon. It is urgent that Congress reject the unnecessary Pentagon increase in H.R. 2021.

Signed,

Center for International Policy

Coalition to Reduce Spending

Council for a Livable World

FreedomWorks

Indivisible

MoveOn

National Priorities Project at the Institute for Policy Studies

National Taxpayers Union

PeaceAction

Project On Government Oversight

Taxpayers for Common Sense

Taxpayers Protection Alliance

Win Without War

Women’s Action for New Directions (WAND)