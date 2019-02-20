Council joins other groups in supporting Iran Deal

Statement of Pro-Diplomacy Groups Regarding U.S. Policy Toward Iran
Pro-diplomacy groups representing millions of American voters urge lawmakers to publicly articulate and support the following principles with respect to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that verifiably blocks each of Iran’s pathways to a nuclear weapon and created a much-needed diplomatic relationship between Iran, the United States, and U.S. allies:
- Support for the JCPOA and returning the United States to compliance with the agreement;
- Opposition to sanctions that:
-
- disrupt any party’s implementation of the JCPOA;
- prevent the United States from coming back into compliance with the JCPOA in the future;
- disproportionately impact Iranian civilians rather than regime officials engaged in illicit or destabilizing activities;
- block necessary humanitarian and medical supplies from reaching the country;
- Support for good faith diplomacy toward additional agreements as the preferred basis for addressing further concerns about Iranian activity; and
- Opposition to starting a war of choice with Iran.
Signed:
About Face: Veterans Against the War
American College of National Security Leaders
American Family Voices
Americans for Peace Now
Arab American Institute
Arms Control Association
Beyond the Bomb
Brave New Films
Center for American Progress
Center for International Policy
Citizens for Global Solutions
Common Defense
Council for a Livable World
CREDO Action
Daily Kos
Demand Progress
Federation of American Scientists
Foreign Policy for America
Franciscan Action Network
Friends Committee on National Legislation
Global Ministries of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Global Security Institute
Global Zero
Indivisible
International Civil Society Action Network
J Street
Jewish Voice for Peace
Just Foreign Policy
MoveOn
National Iranian American Council
Nuclear Age Peace Foundation
Open Society Policy Center
Pax Christi International
Peace Action
Peace Corps Iran Association
Physicians for Social Responsibility
Ploughshares Fund
RootsAction.org
