Council mourns loss of Jeanne Guillemin

The Council was saddened to learn of the death of Jeanne Guillemin, who along with her husband Matt Meselson, a longtime Council board member, discovered a secret Soviet anthrax outbreak in the 1990s.

Jeanne was brilliant – a highly sought-after biological warfare expert known for her ability to make complex biological weapons topics easy for laypeople to understand.

She wrote books on topics including contemporary bioterrorism, anthrax and germ warfare.

As a pioneering woman in a field dominated by men, she spent her last years organizing seminars for female graduate students at MIT and established an endowment to support female PhD candidates.

Jeanne died of cancer November 15, 2019. The Council mourns her loss and sends its deepest condolences to Matt and their family at this difficult time.