Facebook Live with Council ED John Tierney

Mark your calendars! On Wednesday, June 21, Council Executive Director John Tierney (former Member of Congress from 1997 to 2015) will be live on Facebook to talk about the Council’s agenda in the coming months and what you, our supporters can do to help forward our goal of a more livable world. You can ask Mr. Tierney questions live during the session, or email them prior to hcorrea@clw.org.

What: Facebook Live When: June 21, 2017 at 6:00 PM (ET)/ 3:00 PM (PT) Where: https://www.facebook.com/livableworld

