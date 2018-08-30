Florida, Arizona primary winners

Friend, The Florida and Arizona primary election results are in, and three of our endorsees handily won their races. Now they — and we — can focus on winning in the general election in just 67 days. They need your help to edge past their hawkish opponents in the general election. Can you contribute for the cause? Lauren Baer (D-FL-18) will take on hawkish incumbent Rep. Brian Mast (R) in November. Baer served as a senior policy advisor to former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry and to Samantha Power, who was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Obama Administration. The contest is close; President Obama carried the district in 2008 as did Senator Nelson (D) in 2012. Nancy Soderberg (D-FL-06) will face Michael Waltz (R), who calls President Trump’s dangerous national security strategy “strong and thoughtful.” Soderberg has 30 years of experience in foreign policy including time serving on the National Security Council at the White House and as Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs. She also worked as the Senior Foreign Policy Advisor to Senator Edward M. Kennedy. The race is tight; the seat is currently held by Ron DeSantis (R), who has President Trump’s full endorsement in his gubernatorial bid. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ-02) will face Lea Marquez Peterson, a well known local business leader who has made no effort to distance herself from President Trump’s hawkish policies. Kirkpatrick, a former Member of Congress, has a strong record of supporting diplomacy-first policies. This district went for Hillary Clinton by five points in 2016, but is currently held by Republican Rep. Martha McSally. Will you help these three progressive national security champions win in November? Thank you for your help. Sincerely, John Tierney

Executive Director

Council for a Livable World

Member of Congress (former) 1/3/1997–1/3/2015