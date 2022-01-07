In remembrance of Lincoln Day

Council for a Livable World and sister organization Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation were saddened to learn of the passing of longtime supporter and former Center board member Lincoln “Link” Day in December, just shy of his 94th birthday.

Link was known for his generosity of spirit, willingly giving his time and energy to causes that meant the most to him — largely, environmental, anti-nuclear and peace issues. He was a central character in the story of the Council and Center, constantly shepherding staff and leadership as they worked toward peace.

Link co-directed and co-produced a movie in 2008 about the environmental footprint of war, Scarred Lands and Wounded Lives, as well as offshoots of that film featured in the Environmental Film Festival in Washington, D.C., in 2015. He also authored approximately 80 book chapters and articles, co-authored four books including two with his wife Alice, about demographic and sociological issues.

“War is hell and stupid,” he told the Washington Post. “And it’s a great threat to the natural environment on which all life depends.”

Link was a devoted husband to Alice, whom he’d met in 1953, and a loving father to Caroline. He will be deeply missed.