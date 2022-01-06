In remembrance of Vera Kistiakowsky

Council for a Livable World was saddened to learn about the recent passing of Vera Kistiakowsky, a lifelong friend and former board member. She was 93.

Vera, daughter of former science advisor to President Dwight Eisenhower and Council board president George Kistiakowsky, was a trailblazing physicist in her own right. She paved the way for generations of women in science after marking several firsts, including becoming the first woman appointed as a Professor of Physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1972.

Vera’s career spanned several aspects of physics, including nuclear physics, elementary particle physics and observational astrophysics.

She was also a social activist beyond women’s issues, fiercely advocating for nuclear disarmament through her association with the Council and in giving lectures across the country.

The nature lover retired in 1994 to travel and write. She was a loving mother of humans and dogs.

Her quick wit and sense of humor will be missed.