Pentagon Funds in the Senate GOP Coronavirus Relief Measure

The new GOP coronavirus relief proposal includes $29.4 billion total in new funds for the Department of Defense, $8.05 billion of which is for procurement and acquisition. Congress is already in the end stages of approving a $740 billion defense budget. While there are some COVID-related provisions for the Pentagon in this relief proposal, the bulk of the funds are for defense pork projects. Nearly all of these funds will be available for 2+ years, undermining the urgency of the “emergency relief” funding. The proposal also would give the Pentagon another year to spend the $10 billion allocated to the DoD in the CARES Act [p. 31 of the bill].

The text of the bill, to claim that each item below fits into response to the Coronavirus, labels each item:

“to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, and “designated by the Congress as being for an emergency requirement [emphasis added] pursuant to section 251(b)(2)(A)(i) of the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985.”

DoD Provisions Related to Coronavirus Response:

$5,300,000,000 Coronavirus Defense Production Act Purchases

$1,450,000,000 shall be only for four expeditionary medical ships

$705,000,000 Defense Health Program

Select DoD Provisions Unrelated to Coronavirus Response:

Defense Industrial Base Resiliency Fund:

$4,664,000,000 for Defense Industrial Base Resiliency Fund—Navy and Maine Corps

$4,273,400,000 Defense Industrial Base Resiliency Fund—Air Force and Space Force

$1,128,000,000 for Defense Industrial Base Resiliency Fund—Army

$783,100,000 for Defense Industrial Base Resiliency Fund—Defense: Special Operations Command and Missile Defense Agency

Operation and Maintenance:

$969,357,000 for Operation and Maintenance, Air Force

$882,068,000 for Operation and Maintenance, Army

$458,237,000 for Operation and Maintenance, Navy

$153,000,000 for Operation and Maintenance, Navy, only for Ship depot maintenance

$135,542,000 for Operation and Maintenance, Marine Corps

$112,071,000 for Operation and Maintenance, Defense-Wide

Procurement:

$1,068,000,000 shall be only for P-8A Poseidon: Additional aircraft [Boeing]

$720,000,000 shall be only for C–130J: Additional aircraft [Lockheed Martin]

$686,000,000 shall be only for F–35A: Additional aircraft [Lockheed Martin]

$650,000,000 shall be only for A–10: Wing replacements [Boeing]

$375,000,000 shall only be for Stryker Upgrade: Stryker DVHA1 [General Dynamics]

$283,000,000 shall only be for AH–64 Apache Block IIIB New Build: Additional AH–64 Helicopters [Boeing]

$49,100,000 shall only be for Sonobuoys—All Types [A tactical sonar system for transmitting submarine activity]

$48,500,000 for Other Procurement, Army

$40,100,000 shall be only for Manned ISR: One DHC–8 combat loss replacement

$34,823,000 for Other Procurement, Navy

$19,500,00 for Other Procurement, Army

Research, Development, Test and Evaluation:

$20,931,000 for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation, Defense-Wide

$20,000,000 shall be only for United States Marine Corps Force Design unfunded requirements

$20,000,000 shall be only for F-35 C2D2: F-35 JASSM integration

$1,494,000 for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation, Air Force

Shipbuilding and Conversion:

$260,000,000 shall be only for one EPF Expeditionary Fast Transport ship [built by Austal in Mobile, AL – home state of Senate Appropriations Chair Richard Shelby – funding which had been previously cut in Trump’s border wall reprogramming]

$250,000,000 shall be only for amphibious shipbuilding programs

$250,000,000 shall be only for the surface combatant supplier base program

Missile Defense:

$319,595,000 shall be only for THAAD: BMDS AN/TPY–2 Radars and THAAD Battery #8

$290,000,000 shall be only for Space Development Agency – Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor

$200,000,000 shall be only for Missile Defense Agency: Ground-based Mid-Course Defense Service Life Extension Program [Boeing]

$65,800,000 shall be only for Missile Defense Agency: Hypersonic Defense unfunded requirements

$39,200,000 shall be only for Missile Defense Agency: Cruise missile defense indications and warning unfunded requirements

Non-DoD Provisions Unrelated to Coronavirus Response:

$1,750,000,000 shall be for the design and construction of a Washington, DC headquarters facility for the Federal Bureau of Investigation

$999,850,000 for NASA Exploration and Space Operations

$306,000,000 for necessary expenses related to research and development and related activities, including equipment, enabling technologies, and personnel associated with the operations of Department of Energy scientific user facilities

