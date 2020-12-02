Races for Senate and House that have not yet been called

By John Isaacs
*Incumbent
Two Georgia Senate races
98% of the vote reported Actual votes % of votes
David Perdue* (R) 2,462,617 (49.7%)
Jon Ossoff (D) 2,374,519 (47.9%)
Both candidates advance to January 5 runoff election
98% of the vote reported
Raphael Warnock (D) 1,617,035 (32.9%)
Kelly Loeffler* (R) 1,273,214 (25.9%)
Doug Collins (R) 980,454 (20.0%)
Top two candidates advance to January 5 runoff election
Iowa 2nd district – 89% of the vote reported
Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) 196,886 (50.0%)
Rita Hart (D) 196,849 (50.0%)
Louisiana 5th district
Luke Letlow (R) 102,533 (33.1%)
Lance Harris (R) 51,240 (16.6%)
Both candidates advance to December 5 runoff
New York 1st District – 77% of the vote reported
Lee Zeldin* (R) 176,323 (61.3%)
Nancy Goroff (D) 111,203 (38.7%)
New York 22nd district – 92% of the vote reported
Claudia Tenney (R) 149,779 (50.4%)
Anthony Brindisi* (D) 140,656 (47.4%)