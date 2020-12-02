Council for a Livable World

Races for Senate and House that have not yet been called

By John Isaacs

*Incumbent

Two Georgia Senate races

98% of the vote reported Actual votes % of votes

David Perdue* (R) 2,462,617 (49.7%)

Jon Ossoff (D) 2,374,519 (47.9%)

Both candidates advance to January 5 runoff election

 

98% of the vote reported

Raphael Warnock (D) 1,617,035 (32.9%)

Kelly Loeffler* (R) 1,273,214 (25.9%)

Doug Collins (R) 980,454 (20.0%)

Top two candidates advance to January 5 runoff election

 

Iowa 2nd district – 89% of the vote reported

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) 196,886 (50.0%)

Rita Hart (D) 196,849 (50.0%)

 

Louisiana 5th district

Luke Letlow (R) 102,533 (33.1%)

Lance Harris (R) 51,240 (16.6%)

Both candidates advance to December 5 runoff

 

New York 1st District – 77% of the vote reported

Lee Zeldin* (R) 176,323 (61.3%)

Nancy Goroff (D) 111,203 (38.7%)

 

New York 22nd district – 92% of the vote reported

Claudia Tenney (R) 149,779 (50.4%)

Anthony Brindisi* (D) 140,656 (47.4%)

