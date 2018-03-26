Statement from CLW Executive Director John Tierney on the passing of Paul Castleman

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved and much respected colleague, Paul Castleman, a longtime Council for a Livable World board member.

We will sorely miss his sound judgment, passion for Council for a Livable World issues, good humor and intellect.

He loved to lobby on arms control issues with former Council President Jerome Grossman, and provided wise counsel during organizational difficulties throughout the years.

Current board members shared kind words about him; all sentiments I echo:

“We have lost another giant and have a great void.”

“We have lost a real stalwart who seemed to have been around from the beginning… he supported the organization with passion and equanimity. He will be greatly missed.”

“He was an out-of-the-box thinker, a rare and precious gift.”

“Paul contributed an enormous amount of his time to help the Council be an effective voice for sensible nuclear arms control policies.”

“Paul Castleman’s passing is more than sad because it means the loss of a champion of nuclear disarmament.”

“We looked forward to his voice. What he said was wise, humane, and framed in the interest of the broader goals and mission of our two organizations. We will miss Paul’s being part of the community of board members at the Council.”

“He has been such a vibrant presence in our meetings and so full of spirit that it is hard to believe that one so young and young at heart is gone. He was generous, passionate, funny, well-informed, direct, warm, and open. I liked him immediately. How I wish we could bring him back to our Board meeting(s)! There will always been an empty seat at the table and in my heart for Paul. We shall not see his like again.”

In his obituary, his family graciously requested donations be made to the Council for a Livable World in his memory.

We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Linda Blackstone, his children and extended family.