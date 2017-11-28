Summary: Senate Defense Appropriations Chairman’s Mark (FY 2018)

Top Line
Total Appropriations[1]
- Net grand total: $643.7 billion (an increase of $51.7 billion from FY 2017)
- Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO): $64.9 billion
- Emergency Funding: $4.5 billion (for missile defeat and defense enhancements)
Military personnel
- Active Duty Forces: 1,322,500
- Reserves: 816,900
Military Pay
- Increase: 2.4% (2.1% was requested)
Select Nuclear Weapons Program Breakdown
Ohio Replacement Strategic Submarine (Columbia Class)
- Procurement: $843 million
- Research and Development: $801 million
Long range strike bomber (Conventional and Nuclear)
- Research and Development: $2 billion
Long Range Standoff Weapon (LRSO)
- Research and Development: $451 million
Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD)
- Research and Development: $201 million
Trident II
- Modifications: $1.1 billion
Select Conventional Program Breakdown
Shipbuilding
- Navy Shipbuilding Program Total: $21.8 billion ($1.4 billion increase from the Administration’s request)
- Funds the construction of 10 new ships:
- 1 Aircraft Carrier
- 2 Virginia class submarines
- 2 DDG-51 destroyers
- 2 Littoral Combat Ships
- 1 LXR/LPD amphibious warship
- 1 Expeditionary Fast Transport ship
- 1 T-AGS oceanographic survey ship.
Aircraft Procurement
The following funding was not requested in the Administration’s request:
- Four F-35 carrier variant and four F-35 vertical take-off Joint Strike Fighters: $1 billion
- Eight MC-130J aircraft (Special Operations Command): $800 million
- 10 F-18 Super Hornet aircraft (Navy): $739 million
- Six V-22 helicopters (Marine Corps & Navy): $495 million
- Eight MH-60R helicopters (Navy): $400 million
- Four KC-130J tanker aircraft (Marine Corps): $343 million
- Nine AH-64E Apache helicopters (Army): $309 million
- Two CH-53K King Stallion helicopters (Marine Corps): $250 million
- Four CH-47G Chinook helicopters (Special Operations Command): $247 million
- Eight UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters (Army National Guard): $108 million
- One HC-130J aircraft (Air Force): $100 million
- 11 UH-72 Lakota helicopters (Army): $90 million
Afghanistan Security Forces Fund
- $4.2 billion ($759 million reduction from the Administration’s request)
National Defense Sealift Fund
- Rejected the entire $509 million requested by the Administration.
Prompt Global Strike Capability Development
- Research and Development: $202 million
Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)
- $531 million ($12 million reduction from the Administration’s request)
Cooperative Threat Reduction
- $325 million
Chemical Weapons Destruction
- $962 million
Navy Accident Repairs (USS John S. McCain and USS Fitzgerald)
- $674 million
Missile Defense
Total Appropriations
- $9.3 billion ($1.4 billion above the Administration’s request)
Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD)
- Accelerates the development and fielding of 20 additional Ground-Based Interceptors (GBIs) with a Redesigned Kill Vehicle (RKV), the construction of an additional missile field in Fort Greely, Alaska and various sensor upgrades.
- Committee states that following successful completion of a flight test, with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) maintaining a ‘Fly before you buy’ acquisition approach, employment of 20 additional GBIs with RKVs is scheduled to begin in late 2021 and be completed by the end of fiscal year 2023.
[1] While Department of Energy nuclear programs and military construction are included in the defense authorization bill, they are covered in separate appropriations bills.