Summary: Senate Defense Appropriations Chairman’s Mark (FY 2018)

Top Line

Total Appropriations[1]

Net grand total: $643.7 billion (an increase of $51.7 billion from FY 2017)

Emergency Funding: $4.5 billion (for missile defeat and defense enhancements)

Military personnel

Active Duty Forces: 1,322,500

Reserves: 816,900

Military Pay

Increase: 2.4% (2.1% was requested)

Select Nuclear Weapons Program Breakdown

O hio Replacement Strategic Submarine (Columbia Class)

Procurement: $843 million

Research and Development: $801 million

Long range strike bomber (Conventional and Nuclear)

Research and Development: $2 billion

Long Range Standoff Weapon (LRSO)

Research and Development: $451 million

Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD)

Research and Development: $201 million

Trident II

Modifications: $1.1 billion

Select Conventional Program Breakdown

Shipbuilding

Navy Shipbuilding Program Total: $21.8 billion ($1.4 billion increase from the Administration’s request) Funds the construction of 10 new ships: 1 Aircraft Carrier 2 Virginia class submarines 2 DDG-51 destroyers 2 Littoral Combat Ships 1 LXR/LPD amphibious warship 1 Expeditionary Fast Transport ship 1 T-AGS oceanographic survey ship.

Aircraft Procurement

The following funding was not requested in the Administration’s request:

Four F-35 carrier variant and four F-35 vertical take-off Joint Strike Fighters: $1 billion

Eight MC-130J aircraft (Special Operations Command): $800 million

10 F-18 Super Hornet aircraft (Navy): $739 million

Six V-22 helicopters (Marine Corps & Navy): $495 million

Eight MH-60R helicopters (Navy): $400 million

Four KC-130J tanker aircraft (Marine Corps): $343 million

Nine AH-64E Apache helicopters (Army): $309 million

Two CH-53K King Stallion helicopters (Marine Corps): $250 million

Four CH-47G Chinook helicopters (Special Operations Command): $247 million

Eight UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters (Army National Guard): $108 million

One HC-130J aircraft (Air Force): $100 million

11 UH-72 Lakota helicopters (Army): $90 million

Afghanistan Security Forces Fund

$4.2 billion ($759 million reduction from the Administration’s request)

National Defense Sealift Fund

Rejected the entire $509 million requested by the Administration.

Prompt Global Strike Capability Development

Research and Development: $202 million

Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)

$531 million ($12 million reduction from the Administration’s request)

Cooperative Threat Reduction

$325 million

Chemical Weapons Destruction

$962 million

Navy Accident Repairs (USS John S. McCain and USS Fitzgerald)

$674 million

Missile Defense

Total Appropriations

$9.3 billion ($1.4 billion above the Administration’s request)

Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD)

Accelerates the development and fielding of 20 additional Ground-Based Interceptors (GBIs) with a Redesigned Kill Vehicle (RKV), the construction of an additional missile field in Fort Greely, Alaska and various sensor upgrades.

[1] While Department of Energy nuclear programs and military construction are included in the defense authorization bill, they are covered in separate appropriations bills.