Three close races in Minnesota

Minnesota, a closely divided state politically, voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a bare 1.5%.

In this election, the state hosts more tight races, and Council for a Livable World is backing candidates in three of them.

Senator Tina Smith was the Minnesota Lieutenant Governor when she was appointed to the Senate to replace Senator Al Franken. She is running for the last two years of Franken’s term. Since entering the Senate, Smith has signed a Senators’ letter objecting to the Nuclear Posture Review as increasing the threat of nuclear weapons. She will face State Sen. Karin Housley. The Cook Political Report considers this race “Lean Democratic.”

Angie Craig (D-MN-02) is in a rematch against a Republican incumbent who won in 2016 by two percentage points in a district President Trump carried by one. This incumbent, Rep. Jason Lewis, recently voted to build a new, unnecessary and dangerous low-yield nuclear weapon for submarines. Craig is a former communications and human resources executive with St. Jude Medical. The Cook Political Report calls the race a toss-up.

There is another toss-up in Minnesota’s largely rural first district. Dan Feehan (D-MN-01) completed two combat tours of duty in Iraq, earning the Bronze Star for Service, the Army Commendation Medal with Valor, and the Ranger Tab. He later served in a high Pentagon position, focusing on personnel and readiness. He is prepared to go head-to-head with advocates of excessive Pentagon spending.

All three candidates are supporters of the Iran nuclear agreement and oppose building unnecessary nuclear weapons.

Please consider supporting all three candidates who reject the dangerous policies advocated by National Security Advisor John Bolton.

