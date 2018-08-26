What the House lacks (and these candidates have)

Friend,

The House of Representatives is sorely lacking in foreign policy and national security leadership willing to challenge President Trump’s most dangerous policies, like building new nuclear capabilities and massively expanding the Pentagon budget with no accountability.

Thankfully, we have endorsed four national security professionals whose expertise can have an impact the second they are sworn in.

Lauren Baer (D-FL-18) served as a senior policy advisor to former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. She was also a senior policy advisor to Samantha Power, who was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Obama Administration. The contest is close; President Obama carried the district in 2008 as did Senator Nelson (D) in 2012.

Andy Kim (D-NJ-03) worked at the White House on countering terrorism, advised the Secretary of Defense and the Pentagon on national security, and served in Afghanistan as a strategic adviser to Generals David Petraeus and John Allen. He is running in part because he is concerned about the direction of U.S. national security policy. Kim’s strong progressive national security values make him an excellent candidate to take this seat.

Nancy Soderberg (D-FL-06) has 30 years of experience in foreign policy. From 1993 to 1997 she served on the National Security Council at the White House and as Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs. She also worked as the Senior Foreign Policy Advisor to Senator Edward M. Kennedy. She is a strong proponent of diplomacy-first foreign policies.

Tom Malinowski (D-NJ-07) most recently served as President Obama’s Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, after a long career as the Washington Director of Human Rights Watch. Earlier, he served on President Clinton’s National Security Council. He was also a speechwriter for Secretaries of State Warren Christopher and Madeleine Albright. His race is neck-and-neck.

Will you help these four progressive national security champions win in November?

Thank you for your help.

Sincerely,

James McKeon

Political Director

Council for a Livable World