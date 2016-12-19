Council: Front and Center December 19

What’s News:

Congress’ Council for a Livable World Board of Directors Announces New Board Members

During the recent Council board of directors meeting, the board elected State Representative Harold P. Naughton, Jr. (Hank), a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, and Mr. Nicholas Paul Clark, CEO and Executive Director of Alexium International, as the board’s two newest members. To read the press release, click here.

Pentagon buries evidence of $125 billion in bureaucratic waste

The Pentagon buried an internal study that exposed $125 billion in administrative waste in its business operations amid fears Congress would use the findings as an excuse to slash the Pentagon budget, according to the Washington Post. The Council has been fighting against waste, fraud, and abuse in the Pentagon budget for decades. The Pentagon is the only major federal agency that has failed to pass a legally required audit. It’s time to keep the pressure up and hold them accountable. To read more about the situation, click here.”

Read:

Rick Perry Will Really Run the Department of Nukes, Not Energy

Though its name suggests otherwise, the Department of Energy’s primary responsibility is overseeing the U.S. stock of nuclear warheads and other areas of nuclear energy and weapons policy. President-elect Trump recently announced his nomination for the Secretary of Energy, former Texas Governor Rick Perry.

Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, a nuclear weapons policy expert, examines the potential nuclear issues Governor Perry will have to address in the role, and compares him to the past two Secretaries, both of whom, unlike Governor Perry, were nuclear physicists. To read the article, click here.

Trump Tweet Tip of Wasteful Pentagon Iceberg

President-elect Donald Trump’s tweet urging the cancellation of the plan to build two new Air Force One airplanes highlights a broader problem with the Pentagon’s organization and accounting. Senior Fellow John Isaacs highlights a widespread pattern of Pentagon waste. To read the piece, click here.

How the War Ends in Syria

The crisis in Aleppo is a humanitarian catastrophe. With the support of Russia, President Bashar al-Assad is on the verge of fully taking the city. Center board member Peter Galbraith suggests the U.S. and Russia immediately start negotiations to put an end to the fight between the regime and opposition. To read his op-ed, click here.

Infographic: Audit the Pentagon

A recent Washington Post article revealed that the Pentagon spends 23% of its annual budget on overhead and administrative costs. It’s time for the Pentagon to be held accountable. Look at the Center’s infographic below and click here for a printable version.

Infographic: Ground-based Missile Defense (GMD)

Despite spending $40 billion, the Pentagon’s National Missile Defense program has been unreliable, only succeeding in 9 of 17 tests since 1999. Nonetheless, Congress is pushing the Pentagon to consider a third site for the program, an expensive endeavor that the Pentagon has indicated is unnecessary. Here are 5 things to know about the National Missile Defense program, courtesy of the Center. See the infographic below and click here for a printable version.

Sign Up:

National Security Legislation Updates

Senior Fellow John Isaacs analyzes and succinctly summarizes important national security legislation for our members. Sign up here to receive his regular updates and to stay informed on the most important national security and arms control issues.

Season’s Greetings