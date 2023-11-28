DATE POSTED: November 28, 2023

APPLICATION DEADLINE: December 5, 2023

LOCATION: On-site in Washington, D.C. near Union Station; some remote work may be available

About Us

The Council for a Livable World (CLW) is a non-partisan 501(c)4 non-profit organization that promotes policies to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear weapons. CLW advocates for a more principled approach to U.S. national security and foreign policy and seeks to increase peace and security and to reduce the threat of war and nuclear weapons by representing our members in Washington D.C. and endorsing congressional candidates who support our goals.

The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation (CACNP) is a 501(c)3 non-profit education, research and policy analysis organization, that has its own network of nuclear and defense experts. The Center produces research, reports, op-eds, factsheets and briefings to inform and enhance the policy discourse in Washington DC, across the United States, and internationally. Its mission is to reduce the risk of war and halt and eventually eliminate the spread of nuclear weapons, as well as to encourage a principled approach to U.S. national security and foreign policy and increase peace and security.

CACNP is the “sister” organization, and complements the work of, the Council for a Livable World.

General Statement of Duties

The Council for a Livable World and Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation are looking for an energetic, hard-working, and thoughtful person with excellent accounting and organizational skills to support the operations of our organizations.

The entry-level Staff Accountant ensures efficient and effective bookkeeping by helping to manage databases of constituent and contribution records for both organizations and the Council’s Candidate Fund, and by assisting and supporting the Controller when needed. This is position is full time, reporting directly to the Controller and is based in Washington, D.C. Work will be performed in our offices (a short walking distance from Union Station). Because a lot of the work results from daily mail, we expect that most of the work will need to be done in the office but will review to see if some work can be performed successfully remotely.

Detailed Statement of Duties and Responsibilities

Data Management

Log and track accurately contributions in Raiser’s Edge and Financial Edge.

Secure and maintain donor financial information with proper controls.

Keep database up to date with address changes, bad addresses, deceased donors, etc.

Perform research for development efforts, including queries and reports from Raiser’s Edge.

Prepare mailing lists for direct mail.

Create invitation lists and contribution data for fundraising events.

Ensure that Harness, ActBlue, Importacular, Raiser’s Edge, and Financial Edge database are up-to-date and coordinated with one another, identify any issues with the database syncing and contacting the proper vendors to get technical support.

Provide other information and reports upon request.

Bookkeeping

Process credit-card contributions using ActBlue and import into Raiser’s Edge and transfer to Financial Edge

Maintain donor files for Senate and House campaigns for Federal Election Commission-specific requirements (job details, funds transmitted to candidates’ update) and ensure proper controls.

Prepare Senate and House candidate donations by check weekly to mail to candidates.

Prepare data for transmittal of check donations to candidates and Federal Election Commission.

Assist in monitoring Federal Election Commission individual donor limits.

Assist with annual organization audits.

Data entry of invoices and filling paid invoices.

Key Qualifications

Accounting degree, at least two years, preferred.

Passion for mission-driven organizations and interest in a career in non-profit accounting, administration or operations.

High levels of initiative, ownership thinking, integrity, and professionalism.

Experience with bookkeeping, data entry, or administration, with non-profit or political committee experience a plus.

Some proficiency in various databases, some integrated, such as Raiser’s Edge, Financial Edge, and/or other similar databases a plus, or the ability to immediately become proficient with vendor support and in-house training; ability to work independently and troubleshoot when problems arise.

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize, and judgment to make timely and sound decisions.

Ability to focus in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment and be flexible with multiple daily interruptions, schedule changes, etc.

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality standard.

Strong collaboration skill and the ability/desire to be a team player.

Flexibility to work some weekends and evenings (very, very rare)

Sense of humor required, as well as honesty, good judgment, and a no-job-too-small attitude.

Application Procedure

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to jobs@clw.org. Please do not call or email to inquire about your application. We will only be in further contact with those candidates we select for interviews.

The Council and Center are Equal Opportunity Employers—people of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBT candidates are strongly encouraged to apply; we are committed to a diverse workplace and to supporting our staff with ongoing career development opportunities. We offer competitive benefits and a flexible, welcoming work environment.

Salary and Benefits

The salary is $50,000 annually. Health insurance includes 85% employer-paid options for all employees alongside plans requiring payroll deductions; group life and long-term/short-term disability insurance, 100% employer paid; group dental and vision insurance, 100% employer paid; voluntary participation in 401k after one year of employment, with partial employer matching funds. Ample time off, including generous vacation, sick, and personal leave. The medical benefits may change upon our renewal each December.