Council: Front and Center January 07

What’s News:

Trump Tweets Introduction to a Nuclear Arms Race

On December 22, President-elect Trump tweeted, “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.” Executive Director John Tierney expressed grave concern over Mr. Trump’s tweet, condemning such rhetoric as unnecessary and destabilizing. To read the Center’s press release, click here.

Trump Calls for Arms Race, Placing World at Risk

Doubling down on his comments on expanding U.S. nuclear capabilities, President-elect Trump reportedly said, “Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all,” in an off-air discussion with the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe. In response, the Center issued a press release quoting National Advisory Board Member Sen. Byron L. Dorgan, Council Board Member Dr. Jim Walsh, and Executive Director John Tierney. Read what our experts had to say here.”

Council and Center experts were quoted in numerous publications following the aforementioned press releases. A list of publications and the articles citing our experts is available below:

New York Times: Trump Says U.S. Would ‘Outmatch’ Rivals in a New Nuclear Arms Race

Washington Post: In a day of tweets, Trump suggests major change on national security issues

Politico: Trump threatens to upend U.S. nuclear weapons policy

The Hill: Arms-control group calls on Trump to disavow remarks

WJLA-TV: Trump tweets go nuclear, reviving decades-old policy debate

Washington Times: Donald Trump calls for expansion of U.S. nuclear arsenal

Politico: Trump pledges to ‘expand’ U.S. nuclear capability

The Hill: Trump alarms arms-control community with nuke tweet

The Huffington Post: Nuke Experts Say Trump’s Tweet Is ‘A Very Bad Sign’.

Read:

US scientists’ letter to Trump aims at ‘saving Iran Deal’

Center National Advisory Board Member Frank von Hippel was one of main signatories of an open letter written by 37 renowned American scientists to President-elect Donald Trump in an attempt to “save the Iran nuclear deal.” In an interview with Mehr News, Dr. von Hippel explains the purpose of the letter. To read the interview, click here.

Congress scrapped this one word from the law, opening the door to a space arms race

Congress’ decision to scrap the word “limited” from the description of U.S. national missile defense policy may lead to a space arms race, says Center Senior Science Fellow Philip E. Coyle. Mr. Coyle described the move by Congress as unfortunate, warning that the technology for a space-based nuclear shield isn’t at hand and neither is the money to pursue it. To read Mr. Coyle’s quotes in the LA Times, click here.

Infographic: Nuclear Nonproliferation

In order to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear weapons, they need to be secured and accounted for, additional countries should be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons, and subsequently through verifiable measures, existing nuclear stockpiles must be reduced. Look at the Center’s infographic below on advancing the goal of nuclear non-proliferation and click here for a printable version.

Watch:

Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle Interviewed on Fox News

There has been speculation about resuming nuclear testing under the next administration, a policy change that would be physically dangerous and internationally destabilizing. Center Senior Science Fellow Philip E. Coyle appeared on Fox News to argue against the resumption of nuclear testing. To watch the interview, click here.

Council Policy Analyst James McKeon Interviewed on CBS News

President-elect Trump’s tweet on “expanding” U.S. nuclear capabilities sent shock waves through the arms control community. Policy Analyst James McKeon was interviewed on CBS news to interpret what Mr. Trump’s tweet might imply for U.S. nuclear policy. To watch the interview, click here.

Executive Director John Tierney Interviewed on NTN24

Audiences around the world were stunned by President-elect Trump’s tweet on “expanding” U.S. nuclear capability. Executive Director, John Tierney was interviewed by NTN24 in Bogota, Colombia to explain the implications of Mr. Trump’s tweet on U.S. nuclear policy. To watch the interview, click here.