2018 Senate Election: Competitiveness, Fundraising and Perspectives

State Competitiveness code Primary date in 2018 “Experts” forecast for seat Candidates (Italics indicates Incumbent) D: Democrat R: Republican I: Independent Funds raised in $M, from FEC as of 3/6/2018 Endorsers (See notes above.) Notes from John Isaacs of the Council for a Livable World

AZ 1 8/28 Tossup Tossup Tossup Kyrsten Sinema (D) Kelli Ward (R) Joe Arpaio (R) Martha McSally (R) 4.9 1.5 0 3.8 Emily ECU Arizona: Sen. Jeff Flake (R) has been an ardent and vocal opponent of Donald Trump, and wrote a book detailing his criticisms. On October 24, in terrible political shape, he announced he would not run again. Ex-state Sen. Kelli Ward (R), who lost last year’s primary to Senator McCain 51%-40%, had announced that she would challenge Flake. In January 2018, 85-year old Republican Joe Arpaio, former sheriff known for his hardline approach to Hispanics, announced he is running, as did Rep. Martha McSally. Democrats have a strong candidate in Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

CA 4 6/5 Solid D Safe D Solid D Dianne Feinstein (D) Kevin de Leon (D) Alison Hartson (D) 8.3 0.4 0.2 Emily JSt California: After leaving her future uncertain, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D) announced in October 2017 that she will run for re-election. But she faces a primary challenge from state Senate leader Kevin de León (D) and progressive activist Alison Hartson (D).

CT 4 8/14 Solid D Safe D Solid D Chris Murphy (D) 8.6 JSt SC Connecticut: Incumbent heavily favored.

DE 4 9/6 Solid D Safe D Solid D Tom Carper (D) 0.8 JSt Delaware: Incumbent heavily favored.

FL 1 8/28 Lean D Tossup Tilt D Bill Nelson (D) Rick Scott (R) 10.2 0 LCV ECU SC Florida: Governor Rick Scott (R), who is term limited, is expected to challenge Senator Bill Nelson (D) in what would be a very expensive and competitive race. Nelson, who is 74, is the most popular politician in Florida, but Scott has won the governorship twice and is very wealthy. President Trump, a good friend of Scott, has been encouraging the governor to run. Polls consistently show Nelson modestly ahead of Scott, but not with a secure lead.

HI 4 8/11 Solid D Safe D Solid D Mazie Hirono (D) 1.9 Emily CLW ECU LCV Hawaii: Incumbent heavily favored

IN 1 5/8 Tossup Tossup Tossup Joe Donnelly (D) Luke Messer (R) Todd Rokita (R) Mike Braun (R) 6.7 1.7 2.3 3.6 ECU Indiana: A wide field of Republican candidates is lining up to oppose Sen. Joe Donnelly (D). U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita (R), U.S. Rep. Luke Messer (R) and State Rep. Mike Braun (R) have declared, as have several other candidates. It is a tough state for a Democrat to win. The two House members appear set for a nasty and bitter primary.

ME 2 6/12 Lean D Likely D/I Solid D Angus King (I) Eric Brakey (R) Zak Ringelstein (D) 3.2 0.2 0.1 CLW JSt ECU Maine: Gov. Paul LePage (R), a two-term governor who is infamous for his controversial remarks, announced in May 2017 that he would not challenge Sen. Angus King (I), but he could change his mind. No other major challenger has yet emerged. One Democratic candidate, Zak Ringelstein, a teacher and a founder of an education business, is running.

MD 4 6/26 Solid D Safe D Solid D Ben Cardin (D) Chelsea Manning (D) 2.4 0 Maryland: Incumbent Sen. Ben Cardin (D) is the overwhelming favorite to win re-election in strongly Democratic Maryland. That has not stopped Chelsea Manning, convicted of disclosing classified information, from running against him in the Democratic primary.

MA 4 TBA Solid D Safe D Solid D Elizabeth Warren (D) John Kingston (R) Shiva Ayyadurai (R) Geoff Diehl (R) Beth Lindstrom (R) Allen Waters (R) 14.9 4.1 2.1 1.0 0.5 0 CLW Emily ECU Massachusetts: Senator Elizabeth Warren (D) is a very strong candidate. Computer scientist Shiva Ayyadurai (R), state Rep. Geoff Diehl (R), financial consultant Allen Waters (R) and John Kingston (R), a wealthy businessman and philanthropist who has self-funded to the tune of $3 million, are running against her.

MI 3 8/7 Likely D Likely D Solid D Debbie Stabenow (D) John James (R) Bob Young (R) Sandi Pensler (R) 9.0 1.0 0.2 5.0 Michigan: Debbie Stabenow (D) looks to be in strong shape for re-election, but a number of candidates are considering running against her. Businessman John James (R), who served with the Army in Iraq and businessman Sandy Pensler (R) have declared.

MN A 4 8/14 Solid D Safe D Solid D Amy Klobuchar (D) Jim Newberger (R) 6.7 0.0 Emily ECU Minnesota A: In early August, 2017, State Rep. Jim Newberger (R) announced he will challenge Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D), who is the overwhelming favorite.

MN B 1 8/14 Tossup Likely D Likely D Tina Smith (D) Karin Housley (R) Bob Anderson (R) 0.5 0.2 0.0 Emily Minnesota B: With the departure of Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), accused of sexual transgressions, Governor Mark Dayton appointed his Lieutenant Governor, Tina Smith, as Franken’s replacement. She will be on the ballot in November 2018. State Sen. Karin Housley and Dental technician Bob Anderson (R) will run for the Republican nomination. The Republican establishment appears to be coalescing around Housley.

MS A 4 6/5 Solid R Safe R Solid R Roger Wicker (R) Chris McDaniel (R) David Baria (D) 3.6 0 0 Mississippi A: Roger Wicker (R) is running for re-election in an overwhelmingly Republican state. But first he is confronted by state senator Chris McDaniel (R) in the primary. McDaniel almost upset Sen. Thad Cochran (R) in 2014. State House minority leader David Baria (D) also entered the race, perhaps homing that the GOP fratricide will permit him to slide through to victory as happened in neighboring Alabama.

MS B —— Likely R —— Candidates not yet known Mississippi B: In ill health, Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran (R), the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced he will resign from the Senate on April 1. The Governor will appoint a temporary replacement, and there will be a special election for the next two years of Cochran’s term in November. Former U.S. Representative and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy (D) quickly entered the race.

MO 1 8/7 Tossup Tossup Tossup Claire McCaskill (D) Josh Hawley (R) Austin Petersen (R) 13.2 1.8 0.3 Emily ECU Missouri: In 2012, Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) was fortunate to run against Rep. Todd Akin (R), who made infamous comments about “legitimate rape.” Austin Petersen (R), a former Libertarian candidate for President, declared for the seat on July 4. On October 10, Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) announced for Senate, and may be the consensus Republican nominee.

MT 2 6/5 Likely D Leans D Tilt D Jon Tester (D) Troy Downing (R) Matt Rosendale (R) Al Olszewski (R) 7.8 0.9 0.8 0.2 CLW ECU Montana: Sen. John Tester (D) dodged a bullet when Rep. Ryan Zinke (R), who represented the entire state in the House, was appointed Interior Secretary. But Trump carried the state by 20%, so Tester’s re-election will not be easy. Montana Attorney General Tim Fox (R) has joined Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R) in declining to challenge Tester, but a close election is still likely. State Auditor Matt Rosendale is running, but faces state Sen. Albert Olszewski and businessman Troy Downing in the GOP primary.

NE 4 5/15 Solid R Safe R Solid R Deb Fischer (R) Jane Raybould (D) 3.3 0.4 Nebraska: Jane Raybould (D), who runs the grocery business her father started more than 53 years ago, is challenging Sen. Deb Fischer (R) in a very though state for Democrats.

NV 1 6/12 Tossup Tossup Tossup Dean Heller (R) Danny Tarkanian (R) Jesse Sbaih (D) Jacky Rosen D 4.8 0.6 2.2 4.2 CLW Emily ECU Nevada: Senator Dean Heller (R) is up for election in a state carried twice by President Obama and once by Hillary Clinton. Still, Heller has won four elections in the state and he will not be easy to dislodge. In July 2017, Rep. Jacky Rosen (D) announced she will run, and will be a strong opponent. Heller also has a GOP primary opponent, perennial candidate Danny Tarkanian (R). While he has lost the general elections, Tarkanian has won the GOP nomination in four out of the five contests.

NJ 4 6/5 Likely D Likely D Solid D Bob Menendez (D) Richard Pezzullo (R) Bob Hugin (R) 3.0 0.1 0.0 New Jersey: Senator Robert Menendez (D) went on trial on federal corruption charges in September, but a hung jury ended the trial. In January 2018, the Justice Department dropped all charges, and the incumbent should coast to re-election. Bob Hugin (R), formerly a top executive at the pharmaceutical company Celgene, declared his candidacy in February.

NM 4 6/5 Solid D Safe D Solid D Martin Heinrich (D) Mick Rich (R) 4.6 0.4 CLW JSt ECU New Mexico: Senator Martin Heinrich (D) has a challenger after Albuquerque construction company owner Mark Rich (R) announced his candidacy. Rich has never run for office, but could self-fund.

NY 4 9/11 Solid D Safe D Solid D Kirsten Gillibrand (D) 12.6 Emily New York: Incumbent heavily favored.

ND 1 6/12 Tossup Tossup Tossup Heidi Heitkamp (D) Kevin Cramer (R) 5.9 0 ECU North Dakota: Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D) faces an electorate that strongly backed President Trump. In August 2017, state Sen. Tom Campbell (R) entered the race. U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer (R) first announced he would not run, but in February 2018 reversed course. Campbell promptly dropped out.

OH 2 5/8 Lean D Lean D Lean D Sherrod Brown (D) Mike Gibbons (R) Jim Renacci (R) 13.3 1.4 0.1 JSt ECU CLW Ohio: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) beat back a challenge in 2012 from state treasurer Josh Mandel (R), but in early January 2018, Mandel dropped out of the expected rematch due to his wife’s health problems. After Mandel left the race, U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (R) switched from running for governor to enter this Senate contest. Wealthy investment banker Mike Gibbons (R) had previously entered the contest and launched a television and internet advertising campaign. At the filing deadline in February, investment adviser Dan Kiley (R) also joined the contest.

PA 2 5/15 Likely D Likely D Lean D Bob Casey (D) Lou Barletta (R) Paul Addis (R) Rick Saccone (R) Jim Christiana (R) 11.7 1.5 1.5 0.1 0.2 CLW LCV ECU Pennsylvania: Sen. Bob Casey (D) is in a good position to be re-elected, but the state went for Trump in 2016, leaving some uncertainty. In August 2017, Republican Rep. Lou Barletta announced that he will run, and he is likely to be the major opposition.

RI 4 9/11 Solid D Safe D Solid D Sheldon Whitehouse (D) Robert Flanders (R) 3.2 0.5 JSt ECU Rhode Island: Incumbent heavily favored.

TN 1 8/2 Tossup Likely R Likely R Philip Bredesen (D) Marsha Blackburn (R) 0.9 3.2 Tennessee: Sen. Bob Corker (R) has announced his retirement at the end of this term. In December, former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) entered the Democratic primary. GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn announced she will run for Corker’s seat, but she will be challenged in the Republican primary by ophthalmologist Rolando Toyos.

TX 4 3/6 Solid R Likely R Solid R Ted Cruz (R) Beto O’Rourke (D) 7.3 8.7 JSt LCV ECU Texas: U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D), a three-term Representative from El Paso, will challenge incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R). O’Rourke, who will be an underdog, is a businessman in the technology industry and a musician who played in three punk rock bands during and after his college years at Columbia University.

UT 4 6/26 Solid R Safe R Solid R Jenny Wilson (D) Mitt Romney (R) 0.4 0.0 Utah: Sen. Orrin Hatch (R) will retire at the end of his term after eight terms in office. Former Republican Senate candidate Mitt Romney (R) is the overwhelming favorite to be elected.

VT 4 8/14 Solid D Safe D/I Solid D Bernie Sanders (I) 4.2 Vermont: Incumbent heavily favored.

VA 4 6/12 Solid D Safe D Solid D Tim Kaine (D) Corey Stewart (R) Nick Freitas (R) E.W. Jackson (R) 9.7 0.4 0.0 0.0 JSt CLW Virginia: Prince William County Supervisor Corey Stewart (R), who came close to claiming the Virginia GOP nomination for governor, is running against Sen. Tim Kaine (D). In his announcement, Stewart promised to “run a very vicious and ruthless campaign against Tim Kaine and I’m going to win.” Conservative Delegate Nick Freitas (R) and preacher E.W. Jackson, the GOP nominee for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia in the 2013 election. entered the race in December,

WA 4 8/7 Solid D Safe D Solid D Maria Cantwell (D) 5.5 Emily Washington: Incumbent heavily favored.

WV 1 5/8 Tossup Lean D Tossup Joe Manchin (D) Evan Jenkins (R) Patrick Morrisey (R) 4.4 1.1 1.4 West Virginia: Two-term Congressman Evan Jenkins (R) and State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) are running against Sen. Joe Manchin (D) in 2018, a state which has turned very Republican in recent years but still elects Democrats to the U.S. Senate and as Governor. Manchin has developed a very independent profile. A poll released in September 2017 showed Manchin with a 10-point lead. President Trump carried the state over Hillary Clinton 68%-27% and the state’s governor, who ran as a Democrat, has switched to the Republican Party.

WI 2 8/14 Tilt D Lean D Tilt D Tammy Baldwin (D) Kevin Nicholson (R) Leah Vukmir (R) 12.2 1.2 0.7 Emily CLW JSt ECU Wisconsin: A lot of Republicans are circling around the Senate seat of Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D), including State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R), state Sen. Leah Vukmir (R), businessman Eric Hovde (R) and Marine veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson (R). Thus far, only Nicholson (R), a former president of College Democrats of America who has been endorsed by Club for Growth, and Vukmir (R) have entered the race.