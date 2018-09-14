Anti-nuclear weapons organization looks to revitalize under Trump

Executive Director John Tierney and Political Director James McKeon spoke with the San Diego Union-Tribune during a trip to visit with supporters in San Diego.
One of the greatest existential threats faced by the U.S. during the latter half of the 20th century was the possibility that a nuclear war would result in global annihilation.
When that did not happen, and the Soviet threat receded, so did popular opposition to nuclear weapons.
So says former Massachusetts Rep. John Tierney, who, after 18 years in the House, now leads an anti-nuclear proliferation non-profit, the Council for a Livable World.