Biden goes ‘full steam ahead’ on Trump’s nuclear expansion despite campaign rhetoric

The Council’s press statement on Biden’s defense budget request, as well as our presidential questionnaire, were referenced in a POLITICO article detailing funding for nuclear weapons outlined in President Biden’s fiscal year 2022 defense budget request.

President Joe Biden ran on a platform opposing new nuclear weapons, but his first defense budget backs two controversial new projects put in motion by former President Donald Trump and also doubles down on the wholesale upgrade of all three legs of the arsenal.

The arms control and disarmament community is making clear its disappointment. “President Biden ran on a campaign to reverse the budget and outrageous policies put forward by the Trump administration,” the Council for a Livable World said in a statement Wednesday. “However, this budget expands nearly every nuclear program put forward by that administration. This is not acceptable.”

As “a long-time supporter of arms control and nuclear threat reduction,” the group said, Biden “can — and should — do better.” Read more