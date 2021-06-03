Biden urged to bring missile defense reductions to Putin summit

A letter coordinated by the Council for a Livable World and signed by 63 national security leaders, urging President Biden to include missile defenses in strategic stability talks with Russia and China, was featured in a Defense News article.

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, more than 60 advocates, former military officers, lawmakers and government officials are asking Biden to put missile defense reductions on the agenda.

“This presents an opportunity to halt the current arms race between U.S. missile defense systems and new offensive systems being built by Russia and China to overcome U.S. defenses,” they wrote in a letter to Biden on Thursday.