Biden’s Defense Budget Flat; State, Domestic Programs Big Winners

A statement by Executive Director John Tierney on President Biden’s Fiscal Year 2022 Pentagon budget request was quoted in Breaking Defense.

Former Congressman John Tierney, director for the progressive Council for a Livable World, said in a statement that the Pentagon’s budget “should still be further reduced during congressional budget consideration” since “much work remains to divest ourselves of legacy weapons systems and strategies intended to fight the Cold War. We must reduce wasteful spending to meet the moment we find ourselves in now.” Read more