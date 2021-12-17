Bill with cleanup funds for LANL, Cannon and Holloman bases heads to president

Advocacy Coordinator Monica Montgomery was quoted in the Santa Fe New Mexican about plutonium pit production and greater nuclear spending.

“This increased spending and focus on plutonium production is not necessary to maintain the safety or reliability of the existing U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile — it is for new nuclear weapons,” wrote Monica Montgomery, Council for a Livable World’s advocacy coordinator. “We think that it will feed perceptions of a nuclear arms race, and drive our adversaries to push forward new and dangerous weapons developments.”