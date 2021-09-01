California Democrats Eye Long Game to Delay Military’s ICBM Program

Advocacy Coordinator Monica Montgomery was quoted in an article by The Intercept about Representatives Garamendi and Khanna’s plans for an eventual floor vote on whether to pause plans to build a brand new intercontinental ballistic missile system.

Monica Montgomery, the advocacy coordinator for the Council for a Livable World, said, “The combination of the vulnerability of intercontinental ballistic missiles, the risk of miscalculating the need for their use in a moment of uncertainty, and the overall costs of the GBSD should lead Congress to question whether plans to completely replace U.S. ICBMs at the existing deployed levels is the best choice for the safety and security of the United States.” Read more