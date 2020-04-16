Competitiveness and fundraising of 2020 U.S. Senate races

Want a detailed look at each 2020 Senate race to gauge competitiveness, fundraising and anecdotes all in one place? This chart by Riley Newman does just that. Newman works with our experts at Council for a Livable World to provide up-to-date information and prospects for candidates.

“Political Experts” and their most recent projection dates used here are in order: Cook Political Report, Sabato Crystal Ball and InsideElections (formerly Rothenberg Political Report).

A “race rating” is assigned to each state race, based on the above projections. The chart orders races in order from “tossups” (rating 1) to solid D or R (rating 4).

One column displays Super Pac funds as of the most recent reporting date. The first figure is the amount spent in the state in support of the Democratic candidate plus that spent against the Republican candidate, while the second figure is the amount spent for the Republican plus that against the Democrat. These figures are based on data found at OpenSecrets.org.

Endorsements are drawn from the following list, representing the indicated issue focus. Click on organization name here to view its website. Click on a candidate’s endorser (“CLW” following CO candidate John Hickenlooper) to see what the endorser says about him/her.

CLW (Council for a Livable World): nuclear arms control and foreign policy

Emily (Emily’s List): pro-choice Democratic women

J Street: pro-Israel, pro-peace

LCV (League of Conservation Voters): environmental issues

A candidate’s name, if underlined, is a link to VoteSmart.org which provides ratings and endorsements for the candidate by numerous organizations, organized in categories. From there, other Vote Smart information about the candidate is easily accessed.

